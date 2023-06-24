Nepal vs India: When and where to watch the SAFF Championship 2023 clash?

Following a resounding victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, India are all set to square off against Nepal in their second game of the 2023 SAFF Championship. This clash will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday, June 24.

The Blue Tigers are in exceptional form, winning seven consecutive games since the turn of the year. Notably, their defense has been impenetrable as they kept seven cleansheets throughout this impressive winning streak.

Their game against Pakistan was highly anticipated in front of a jam-packed stadium. However, there was only one winner, with India dominating from the first whistle and scoring four goals against a distraught Pakistan side.

India’s skipper Sunil Chhetri was the chief architect as the Bengaluru FC man scored yet another hat-trick for the national team, taking his tally to 90 international goals. Although it wasn't India's finest display, their precision in front of the goal and strong defensive efforts effectively restricted Pakistan.

Head coach Igor Stimac will hope that his team can improve their performance and secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition. Stimac, however, will not be making an appearance on the sidelines as he is suspended after receiving a red card against the Men in Green.

Meanwhile, Nepal come into this one on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Kuwait. Their head coach Vincenzo Annese is a familiar name in Indian football, having previously managed Gokulam Kerala FC and NorthEast United FC before taking over the Nepal national team.

The Gorkhalis will rely on Annese's expertise of the league and his understanding of the players to counter an in-form Indian team. Their performance this year has been a mixed bag as they have two victories in their last five matches. They will aim to present a formidable challenge for the Blue Tigers in the upcoming encounter.

Nepal vs India: Details of the SAFF Championship tie

Match: Nepal vs India, Group A, SAFF Championship 2023.

Timing: Saturday, June 24, 7:30 pm IST.

Location: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Nepal vs India: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be telecast?

The match between India and Nepal will be telecast on the DD Sports from 7:30 pm IST.

Nepal vs India: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be livestreamed?

The tie between India and Nepal will also available for livestream on FanCode App pay-per-view from 7.30 pm IST.

