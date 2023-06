Nepal vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 27th, 2023

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium is all geared up for the SAFF Championship Group A clash between Nepal and Pakistan on Tuesday, June 27.

Nepal, currently placed third in the group, suffered defeats in their first two games against India and Kuwait. Their latest loss was a 2-0 defeat against India, leaving them hungry for redemption. With their pride on the line, Nepal will be highly motivated to secure a win and revive their SAFF Championship campaign.

Pakistan, who currently occupy the fourth spot in the group, also faced back-to-back losses against India and Kuwait. Their most recent defeat was against Kuwait.

As they face a formidable Nepal side, Pakistan will be determined to bounce back and keep their hope alive in the SAFF Championship.

Nepal vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Pakistan, Group A SAFF Championship game

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 27, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Nepal vs Pakistan Squads

Nepal Squad

Kiran Chemjong (GK), Ananta Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti, Suman Aryal, Goutham Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Anjan Bista, Suman Lama, Aashish Lama, Bikesh Kuthu (GK), Ayush Ghalan, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Sunil Bal, Bishal Rai, Suraj Thakuri, Bishal Shrestha (GK), Deep Karki (GK), Kamal Thapa, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Nitin Thapa, and Tej Tamang.

Pakistan Squad

Yousaf Ijaz Butt (GK), Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Ali Khan Niazi, Easah Zaheer Suliman, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Rahis Nabi, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waheed, Otis Jan Mohammed Khan, Mohammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Hassan Bashir, Saqib Hanif (GK), Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Abdul Samad Shahzad, Salman ul Haq (GK), Sardar Wali, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Abdul Basit (GK), Sohail, Syed Abdullah Shah, Umair Ali, Moin Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, and Muhammad Waleed Khan.

Nepal vs Pakistan predicted starting XIs

Nepal: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Bimal Gharti Magar, Ayush Ghalan, Devendra Tamang, Arik Bista, Anjan Bista, Sanish Shrestha, Manish Dangi, and Rohit Chand.

Pakistan: Saquib Hanif, Easah Suliman, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Otis Jan, Mohammed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Hassan Naveed Bashir, Harun Arrashid Hamid, and Ali Uzair Mahmood.

Nepal vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiran Chemjong, Ananta Tamang, Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Devendra Tamang, Otis Jan, Harun Arrashid Hamid, Manish Dangi, Anjan Bista, Bimal Gharti Magar, and Ali Uzair Mahmood.

Captain: Bimal Gharti Magar | Vice-Captain: Ali Uzair Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kiran Chemjong, Rohit Chand, Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Devendra Tamang, Otis Jan, Harun Arrashid Hamid, Manish Dangi, Anjan Bista, Bimal Gharti Magar, and Ali Uzair Mahmood.

Captain: Bimal Gharti Magar | Vice-Captain: Manish Dangi

Poll : 0 votes