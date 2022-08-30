NEROCA FC 0-3 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Nizams pick up comfortable victory | 2022 Durand Cup

Hyderabad FC coasted to a 3-0 victory against NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in the 2022 Durand Cup on Tuesday (August 30).

Joel Chianese opened the scoring for the Nizams in the opening three minutes, slipping a finish underneath the goalkeeper. Bartholomew Ogbeche, whose miscued shot led to Chianese's goal, scored the second goal in the 17th minute, heading home from Borja Gonzalez's cross.

Hyderabad kept their foot on the pedal and gave NEROCA no space or time on the ball, with Khogen Singh making as many as four substitutions in the first half. However, they struggled to make a difference and the Orange Brigade failed to really trouble the Nizams.

Manolo Marquez's men sealed the win with another striker from Ogbeche, who swept home after Hitesh Sharma did well to keep the ball in play on the right. The win secured Hyderabad's qualification into the 2022 Durand Cup quarterfinals.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

NEROCA FC

Poirei Soram - 6/10

Soram was beaten comprehensively for all three goals, with his stray pass under pressure playing a small part in the second goal. However, he also made some good saves in both halves.

Reamsochung Aimol - 4.5/10

Aimol struggled to deal with Lalchununga Chhangte and Akash Mishra, with the duo giving him nightmares with their link-up play.

Thokchom James Singh - 5.5/10

James Singh made a few important headed clearances either side of half-time but was dragged out of position a tad too easily for Hyderabad's first two goals.

David Simbo - 5/10

Simbo sustained a head injury and tried to soldier on for NEROCA but had to be taken off in first-half stoppage time. He was caught out of position for Hyderabad's first two goals.

Lallenmang Sitlhou - 5.5/10

Sitlhou endured a below-par first half before improving both defensively and going forward in the second half.

Bektur Talgat - 4/10

Talgat fired one shot on goal but ultimately struggled to cope with Hyderabad's midfield and was replaced midway through the first half.

Naorem Tondomba Singh - 6/10

Tondomba Singh looked more at ease after Tangva Ragui's introduction. He passed the ball around well but needed more movement ahead of him to really make an impact for NEROCA.

Thiago Dos Santos - 5.5/10

Dos Santos struggled at the start and improved a little once Ragui came on but was still substituted before half-time.

Vicky Meitei - 4.5/10

Meitei was yet another NEROCA player who struggled and was replaced before half-time against a relentless Hyderabad unit.

John Chidi - 6/10

Chidi worked extremely hard to close the opposition defense down but had a glaring lack of support from his fellow forwards. He did receive a couple of half-chances, but needed more passes played into him to really thrive.

Thomyo Shimray - 5/10

Shimray only seemed to come to life in the final 20 minutes after having virtually no impact on the game prior to that.

Substitutes

Tangva Ragui - 6.5/10

Ragui was an instant upgrade on Talgat with his passing and body feints to retain possession. However, he and Tondomba Singh needed more smart runners ahead of them.

Paogoumang Singson - 6/10

Singson did a decent job after coming on to keep Hyderabad at bay for a prolonged stretch.

Johnychand Singh - 6/10

Johnychand Singh added a little more physicality to NEROCA's midfield but could've been better with his passing.

Lunminlen Haokip - 5/10

Haokip didn't cause Hyderabad too many problems and was substituted late on as well.

Nongamba Singh Akoijam - N/A

Akoijam came on late and didn't see much of the ball.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani enjoyed one of his most comfortable outings in some time and had almost nothing to do.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10

Mishra once again proved why he's one of the best full-backs in the country. He was diligent in defense, sent in the cross that led to Chianese's goal and was also involved in Hyderabad's second goal.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 7/10

Tamang was hardly disturbed while operating as a centre-back and helped see out the match after moving to right-back in the latter stages.

Odei Zabala - 7/10

Zabala looked comfortable on the ball and had little to do barring a few headed clearances in the second half.

Nikhil Poojary - 6.5/10

Poojary was solid defensively and played some good passes into midfield. He could've done more to get into the final third.

Borja Gonalez - 8/10

Gonzalez put in a fantastic performance, constantly creating chances for his teammates and getting the assist for Ogbeche's first goal. He also did his bit defensively to cut out NEROCA's forward passes.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial ️ Marshaling the midfield and making it look easy...



Borja has been on so far tonight...



#NFCHFC #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 🖤 ️ Marshaling the midfield and making it look easy...Borja has been onso far tonight... ✨️ Marshaling the midfield and making it look easy...Borja has been on 🔥 so far tonight... 💪#NFCHFC #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 https://t.co/X7YAd27opk

Hitesh Sharma - 7.5/10

Sharma was excellent in midfield, helping Hyderabad play out from the back and recycling possession. His forward passes have improved as well, with one of them resulting in Ogbeche's goal.

He showed incredible persistence prior to that in the final minutes despite the team having the match in the bag.

Joel Chianese - 7/10

Chianese did well to slide in a finish through the NEROCA goalkeeper after Ogbeche's scuffed attempt to open the scoring in the third minute. He linked up well with Gonzalez, but his decision-making was questionable at times.

Lalchugnunga Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte was heavily involved in his side's first two goals and was excellent throughout. While his final product was lacking at times in the second half, he seemed to be establishing a good connection with his teammates.

Bart Ogbeche - 8/10

Ogbeche played a part in all three of Hyderabad's goals against NEROCA. His fluffed shot fortunately fell to Chianese, who finished the chance. The forward then scored with a header in the first half before adding a second goal with a sweeping finish in the 82nd minute.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial ️



Another game, another brace for the machine that is Bart Ogbeche...



does well to send in a low cross and Bart finishes it off from the edge of the box.



3 goals to the good now...



#NFCHFC #IndianOilDurandCup #HyderabadFC 🖤 82' GOOOAAAALLLL!Another game, another brace for the machine that is Bart Ogbeche... @sharmahitesh97 does well to send in a low cross and Bart finishes it off from the edge of the box.3 goals to the good now... 82' GOOOAAAALLLL! ✨️Another game, another brace for the machine that is Bart Ogbeche... 😍@sharmahitesh97 does well to send in a low cross and Bart finishes it off from the edge of the box. 3 goals to the good now... 💪#NFCHFC #IndianOilDurandCup #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 https://t.co/tHRm5n7je5

Sweden Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes didn't contribute much in the first half but sent in a couple of teasing crosses in the second half that almost led to another goal for Hyderabad.

Substitutes

Javier Siverio - 6.5/10

Siverio's link-up play with Ogbeche has continually improved over the course of this tournament and that as well as his runs into good areas were on show again. However, he missed a presentable chance to score and also hit the crossbar via a deflection with a decent effort.

Joao Victor - 6/10

Victor helped the Nizams keep the ball and quell any danger from the opposition.

Mohammad Yasir - 7/10

Yasir took full advantage of a laggy NEROCA defense and sent a couple of teasing balls into the box that just evaded Siverio.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary played a good pass in the build-up to Ogbeche's goal and gave the team another passing option in midfield by dropping deep.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Chinglensana Singh didn't have much to do after coming on to help Hyderabad keep their cleansheet intact.

