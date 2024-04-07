NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Sunday, April 7, NEROCA FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Ranked 12th, NEROCA FC are having a disappointing season, having lost 16 games and tying two, including the most recent one against Sreenidi Deccan FC (1-1). However, they have won two games in their last five matches. They will be keen to capitalize on those wins in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC suffered their sixth loss in the previous game against Delhi FC (2-0). However, they continue to stand at the fifth position in the India I-league 2023-24 with 10 wins and six losses.

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Match Details

Match: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Date and Time: April 7, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong)

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Head-to-Head

NEROCA FC have a closely contested head-to-head record against Gokulam Kerala FC. Both teams have played 12 matches so far, out of which Kerala have won five games, while NEROCA have won four games and three ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 12

NEROCA FC Won: 4

Gokulam Kerala FC Won: 5

Draw: 3

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Probable XI

NEROCA FC

Khoirom Jackson Singh (GK), Mohammad Sarif Khan, W. Meitei, W. Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Nongthombam Ronaldo, Aniket Panchal, Boaringdao Bodo, Tangva Ragui, L. Singh, Darius Snorton Perwood

Gokulam Kerala FC

Avilash Paul (GK), Nidhin Krishna, Muhammed Saheef, Anas Edathodika, Mashoor Shereef Thangalakath, Sreekuttan VS, Jonatan Viera Otero, Nikola Stojanovic, Abhijith Abhijith, Matija Babović, Alejandro Sánchez López

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Match Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA FC have a tight head-to-head matchup. Kerala have won three out of the last six games, including the most recent one this season (4-1), while NEROCA have won only one.

NEROCA have won just two games in the last 15 games, while Kerala have won seven games, and four ended as a draw. So, we can expect Gokulam Kerala FC to dominate in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC is expected to win.

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel