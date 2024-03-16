NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

NEROCA FC will lock horns with Mohammedan SC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the SSA Ground No.1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong on Sunday, March 17.

NEROCA FC are holding the wooden spoon in the points table, having won just two out of 17 games. They suffered their 14th loss, 10th consecutive, in the last encounter against Rajasthan FC (5-1). Ghanefo Kromah was the only goal scorer for NEROCA.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC registered a 3-2 win over Churchill Brothers in the most recent game. Eddie Padilla, who has been the top scorer for Mohammedan SC, scored two goals while Lalremsanga Fanai scored the match-winning goal in the 75th minute to put his team in front.

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Details

Match: NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC

Date and Time: March 17, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: SSA Ground No.1 (Polo Grounds), Shillong, Meghalaya

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC Head-to-Head

Mohammedan SC have an upper hand over NEROCA FC in the head-to-head matches. They have won three out of the last four games out of six, including one this season.

Matches Played: 6

NEROCA FC Won: 1

Mohammedan SC Won: 3

Draw: 2

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable XI

NEROCA FC

Soram Poirei Anganba Meitei (GK), Likmabam Rakesh, W. Meitei, Nongthombam Ronaldo, Leoihaorungbam Dhanachandra Singh, Ansumana Kromah , Aniket Panchal, Adama Coulibaly, Tangva Ragui, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, L. Singh.

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri (GK), Zodingliana Ralte, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gómez, David Lalhlansanga, Eddie Gabriel Hernández Padilla, Sagolsem Bikash Singh.

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Prediction

Mohammedan SC are undoubtedly the clear favorites in the upcoming game. They have won three games against NEROCA while losing just one out of six games. Additionally, both teams are sitting at opposite ends of the I-League points table so Mohammedan are the ones to watch out for.

Prediction: NEROCA FC are expected to win

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel