NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

League debutants Rajasthan United FC will square off against NEROCA FC in their upcoming 2021-22 I-League match on Saturday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. Both teams finished in the top six of Phase 1 and were promoted to the Championship group in Phase 2.

NEROCA FC, led by Khogen Singh, are placed sixth in the I-League standings with 18 points from 11 matches. They have four wins and six draws to their name from the ongoing edition of the I-League, while the remaining two games ended in losses.

NEROCA FC have been in a rut recently, but they have much too much quality and promise to be written off just yet.

The Rajasthan-based club, on the other hand, have struggled to make an impression this season, currently sitting in seventh position with only three wins.

Rajasthan United FC, who have gone winless in their past four games, will look to halt their slide when they face NEROCA and carve a brand for themselves this time.

NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC: Head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between NEORCA vs Rajasthan FC. The last time both teams clashed, it ended in a stalemate.

Matches Played: 1

NEROCA wins: 0

Rajasthan United FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Top scorers in the current season

NEROCA: Sergio Mendigutia (10 goals from 10 matches)

Rajasthan United FC: Alocious M (3 goals from 6 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

NEROCA: Bhaskar Roy (5 cleansheets in 8 matches)

Rajasthan United FC: Shubham Dhas (2 clean sheets in 8 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Tackles: Khaiminthang Lhungdim - 266 (NEROCA)

Most Dribbles: Khaiminthang Lhungdim - 93 (NEROCA)

Most Interceptions: Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma - 75 (NEROCA)

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava