NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Thursday, March 21, NEROCA FC will square off against TRAU FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong.

TRAU FC and NEROCA FC are currently ranked at the bottom two spots of the I-League points table with 10 and seven points, respectively. NEROCA faced their 15th loss, 11th in a row, in the previous match against the Mohammedan SC by 2-0. On the other hand, TRAU also suffered a 2-0 loss against Rajasthan FC in the most recent game.

Both teams are having a disappointing campaign. However, they will be keen to grab a win in the upcoming match to build some positive momentum.

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Match Details

Match: NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC

Date and Time: March 21, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds), Shillong

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Head-to-Head

NEROCA FC and TRAU FC have met on six occasions out of which the former has won three, lost two, and one ended in a draw. NEROCA won the most recent reverse fixture in January 2024.

Matches Played: 6

NEROCA FC Won: 3

TRAU FC Won: 2

Draw: 1

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Probable XI

NEROCA FC

Khoirom Jackson Singh (GK), Mohammad Sarif Khan, Wangkhei Mayum Olen Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ansumana Kromah, Aniket Panchal, David Simbo, Sajal Bag, Tangva Ragui, L. Singh, Darius Snorton Perwood

TRAU FC

Aaryan Anjaneya (GK), Sunil Benchamin, Meitankeishangbam Clinton Khuman, Thomas Singh Thounaojam, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Telem Suranjit Singh, Danish Aribam, Deepak Singh L, Shitaljit Singh Atom, Sardor Jahonov, Issahak Nuhu Seidu

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Match Prediction

NEROCA and TRAU are experiencing a lackluster season. NEROCA have lost 11 games in a row while TRAU have lost four out of their last five games.

TRAU had given a tough competition in the head-to-head matches, winning two and losing three. They will be determined to narrow the margin in the upcoming game.

Prediction: NEROCA FC are expected to win.

NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel