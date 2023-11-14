NEROCA vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

NEROCA will face Aizwal FC in their next I-League 2023-24 match at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday (November 14).

NEROCA have had a tough start to their campaign as they are yet to register the first win this season. They began with back-to-back losses before playing a 1-1 draw to Shillong Lajong in their previous game.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC kickstarted their campaign with a defeat in the opening game but bounced back to defeat Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 to open their account.

Now, Aizawl FC will focus on building some momentum with successive victories while NEROCA will be eyeing their first win in the I-League 2023-24.

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Date & Time: November 14, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 10 times so far and Aizawl FC leads the head-to-head with four wins in their account. Meanwhile, NEROCA have won three games and three games have ended as draws.

Matches Played: 10

NEROCA Win: 3

Aizawl FC Win: 4

Draw: 3

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

NEROCA

Soram Anganba, Ronaldo Singh Nongthombam, David Simbo, Waikhom Rohit Singh Meitei, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Tangva Ragui, Sushil Meitei, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, and Fabian Reid.

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, Gustavo, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Lalmuanawma Lalmuanawma, R Lalthanmawia, K Lalhmangaihkima, Sheikh Sahil, K Lalrinfela, R Ramdinthara, and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia.

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC Prediction

NEROCA have been poor defensively as they have let in nine goals in three matches. Meanwhile, they have scored only two goals. At the same time, Aizawl FC have been solid defensively. They will try to extend their defensive form while improving their goal-scoring returns.

Prediction: Aizawl FC are expected to register a close win.

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel