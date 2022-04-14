NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Rajasthan FC in the 68th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

NEROCA FC are placed sixth in the I-League standings with 16 points from ten games. They have registered four wins and losses each thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while their remaining couple of games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC are placed seventh in the I-League points table with 14 games from as many encounters as their opponents. They have three wins and five losses to their name so far this season. A couple of their games ended in draws.

The Rajasthan-based club met Real Kashmir FC during their previous I-League encounter. Mason Robertson scored a couple of goals to give Real Kashmir FC a 2-0 lead at the end of half-time.

However, Alocious Muthayyan and Pedro Manzi each scored a goal at the 75th and 90th minute of the game to level the scores.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Aizawl FC in their previous outing. They will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan FC on Thursday.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between NEORCA FC vs Rajasthan FC.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction

Both sides have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Thus, we can expect a close-fought contest between the two sides.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 1 - 1 Rajasthan FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar