NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

NEROCA will take on Shillong Lajong FC in a match in the I-League at the SSA Polo Grounds in Shillong, Meghalaya on Sunday, February 18.

Due to strife in the state of Manipur, NEROCA have been unable to play home games in their city of Imphal. Owing to this disturbance, they were asked by the AIFF to play this game at the SSA Polo Grounds, which is the home ground of Lajong. Therefore, Lajong, despite being the away team here, are playing at home.

NEROCA have been far from their best in the league this season, and are primed for getting relegated along with Namdhari FC and TRAU. If they manage to pick up some points here in Shillong, they may have some saving grace.

Lajong, on the other hand, are a well-oiled machine and can take on challenges quite well. Bobby Nongbet's side will be keyed up to put a lot of goals past the hapless NEROCA defence on Sunday.

NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong: Details

Match details: NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2023-24

Venue: SSA Polo Grounds, Shillong.

Timing: 2.00 pm IST on February 18, 2024.

Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel.

NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong: Predicted lineups

NEROCA: Santosh Singh Irengbam, Monoranjan Singh, Waikhom Rohit Singh Meitei, Surajit Seal, Balwinder Singh, Tangva Ragui, Sushil Meitei, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Ansumana Kromah, and Lourembam David Singh.

Shillong Lajong: Pranav, Daniel Goncalves, Kynsailang Khongsit, Saveme Tariang, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Renan Paulino de Souza, Hardy Nongbri, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Figo Syndai, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb, and Shano Tariang.

NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong: Prediction

Shillong Lajong appear to be the overwhelming favorites to win this game against NEROCA. They have the advantage of playing at home despite being the away side here.

Their attackers will be licking their lips in anticipation of coming up against NEROCA's defenders and trying to put in as many goals as they can.

NEROCA haven't kept a clean sheet in 15 matches, and one does not think it will change in this game either.

Prediction: NEROCA 1-3 Shillong Lajong.