NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - March 6th, 2021

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will battle it out in the first leg of the second ISL 2020-21 semifinal. The clash between the two sides from the east coast will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

NorthEast United FC clinched their spot in the ISL playoffs with a comfortable 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in their last league encounter. VP Suhair and Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte were on the scoresheet with the latter scoring a stunner.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, had secured their qualification a few weeks earlier. But they finished their league season with a defeat against Mumbai City FC, squandering a chance to claim the ISL League Winners Shield. Despite having the same number of points as the Islanders, ATK Mohun Bagan lost their top spot due to an inferior head-to-head record.

#3 VP Suhair - NorthEast United FC

VP Suhair has been one of the bright performers for the Highlanders lately (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC are known to unearth a few gems every season and VP Suhair certainly has been one for them in ISL 2020-21. The Kerala man was snapped up by the Highlanders after a productive I-League campaign with Mohun Bagan.

In his first year with the Highlanders, he made most of his appearances off the bench under former head coach Gerard Nus. However, he found a prominent role in the attack under Khalid Jamil, and the faith has reaped rewards.

Suhair scored two goals in two matches for the Highlanders in their wins over SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters as they secured the ISL playoff position. With his positive run of form, Suhair can be a highly valuable differential pick in your fantasy football squad.

#2 Luis Machado - NorthEast United FC

Luis Machado has been a key force in the NorthEast United FC attack this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Portuguese forward Luis Machado has been a consistent performer for NorthEast United FC this season. Despite changes in their attacking line due to injury to Kwesi Appiah, Machado has held his own.

The 28-year-old has featured in all matches for the Highlanders and is their top-scoring player with seven goals. His presence in the attack has been crucial and has helped the Highlanders build a ten-match unbeaten run in the league.

Khalid Jamil will continue to trust Machado in the attack alongside youngsters like Apuia Ralte as they aim to get the better of the ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

#1 Roy Krishna - ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna is the leading goalscorer in ISL 2020-21 after the league stage (Courtesy - ISL)

Very few players in the ISL are as consistent as ATK Mohun Bagan's goal-poacher Roy Krishna. He has been their go-to man since the start of the season and has lived up to expectations after his exploits last year.

Krishna tops the scoring charts after the end of the league stage in ISL 2020-21. He has scored a whopping 14 goals so far and even provided four assists.

Krishna's clinical finishing makes him a tough nut to crack for the NorthEast United FC backline. The Fijian should thus be your top choice for the role of captain or vice-captain of your fantasy football squad.