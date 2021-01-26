NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

ATK Mohun Bagan FC take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday.

The Mariners have been defensively compact, and are one of the toughest teams to score against. Antonio Habas' side is placed 2nd in the standings with 24 points from 12 games.

The Highlanders have been defensively solid as well but lack the instinct to score regular goals. They occupy the 5th place on the table with 15 points from 12 games.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC:

#3 David Williams

David Williams (C) adds extra pace and dynamism to the ATK Mohun Bagan FC attacking line-up. (Image: ISL)

David Williams and Roy Krishna made a formidable pair for the erstwhile ATKFC in the 2019-20 season. However, Williams has not been starting enough for ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the current ISL season.

Williams has started 7 games for the Mariners in ISL 2020-21. He has shown glimpses of what he can do when paired up as a secondary striker with Roy Krishna upfront. The Australian has scored 2 goals in less than 650 minutes. Williams has a sturdy stature which allows him to outmuscle his markers and wrestle past the opposition defense inside their own half.

#2 Luis Machado

Luis Machado can play both as a winger and a central attacking midfielder. (Image: ISL)

Luis Machado has had a fantastic ISL season with NorthEast United so far. The Portuguese winger has dominated the left-wing and has been an essential playmaker from the middle as well.

Machado likes to drop down and get the ball for his side, and build the play. He shifts to the left flank and sets up the likes of Idrissa Sylla inside the box for the final finish. Machado has also scored 3 goals himself.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is the leading goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan FC. (Image: ISL)

Roy Krishna has continued his prominent scoring form from the previous season. The Fijian is the leading goal-scorer for his side with 6 goals from 12 ISL games. Krishna is a proper marksman and can finish any half-chance thrown at him.

Krishna sits on top of the field and waits for the balls to be played. He also has been used as a mid-blocker by his coach when the Mariners have taken an early lead into the game. Krishna's exemplary finishing skills require the opposition to mark him with absolute concentration, thus creating gaps elsewhere in the defense.