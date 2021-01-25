NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 26th, 2021

The second game of Matchday 15 in the ISL 2020-21 will present a thrilling clash in the top half of the standings. ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

NorthEast United FC occupy the fifth position on the ISL table with a tally of 15 points from twelve matches so far. They have lost two, drawn two, and won just once in their five previous ISL matches.

Their opponents, ATK Mohun Bagan have had a better run. The Mariners had two wins and two draws while suffering just one loss in their last five ISL games. They are second in the overall ISL standings, with 24 points from twelve matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan have a sturdier defensive unit than the Highlanders and have conceded just five goals. In contrast, the Highlanders have let in 16 goals.

The Kolkata side will undoubtedly be the favorites heading into the match.

Squads to Choose From

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Nongdamba Naorem, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Rochharzela, VP Suhair, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C)

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: January 26, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, Luis Machado

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Luis Machado

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, Luis Machado

Captain - Edu Garcia, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego