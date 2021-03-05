NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL semi-final match - March 6th, 2021

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will square off in their first leg semi-final clash of the 2020-21 ISL season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last 10 ISL matches and have improved leaps and bounds since Khalid Jamil took charge of the team. The Highlanders have scored 18 goals and conceded only 10 times since the change of guard.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked all set to clinch the top spot in the ISL points table, courtesy of their five-game winning spree. But their hopes were dashed as they picked up only one point in their last two matches.

After a draw against Hyderabad FC and a loss against Mumbai City FC, the Mariners will look to bounce back in the semi-finals. But it won't be easy against the high-flying Highlanders.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Ponif Vaz, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Roccharzela, Britto PM, Deshorn Brown, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair VP

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Deshorn Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Salam Ranjan Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL Semifinal 2, first leg

Date: 6 March, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Salam Ranjan Singh, Tiri, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-captain - Federico Gallego

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Salam Ranjan Singh, Manvir Singh, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Roy Krishna, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

Captain - Deshorn Brown, Vice-captain - Luis Machado