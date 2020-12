The weekend action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) with NorthEast United FC taking on Chennaiyin FC in the first match of the doubleheader Sunday.

NorthEast United FC have been impressive at the ISL 2020-21 so far. They have won twice and drawn three games. The Highlanders are placed third on the ISL standings with nine points in their kitty.

Chennaiyin FC come into the encounter on the back of two losses against Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. Their ISL campaign has got off to a shaky start in a similar fashion as last year. Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope to get his side back on track as they take on the in-form Highlanders. They are missing the services of their experienced ISL campaigner Anirudh Thapa because of injury.

Back in action on #SuperSunday 💥



The boys will take on @ChennaiyinFC at the Tilak Maidan to continue the good work.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (c), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (c), Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 13, 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 fantasy tips for the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Eli Sabia, Roccharzela, Khassa Camara, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Luis Machado, Vice-Captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Reagan Singh, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Roccharzela, Khassa Camara, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Luis Machado, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Jakub Sylvestr, Vice-Captain - Luis Machado