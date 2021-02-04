NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

NorthEast United FC are all set to take on FC Goa in a midweek ISL clash. The encounter between the two top four hopefuls will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

NorthEast United FC are currently fifth on the ISL table with 21 points from 14 matches. FC Goa have the same number of points, but are fourth in the standings.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa on Thursday.

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been a key contributor in the FC Goa attack (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa's Spanish recruit Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has quickly established himself as one of the most pivotal figures in their attacking unit. He plays just behind Igor Angulo and functions as the secondary striker when needed by the team.

Mendoza possesses the ability to be effective in both midfield and attack, owing to his passing range. In the 14 matches of the ISL 2020-21 season, his pass percentage has been above 60%.

The Spaniard has scored five goals in the competition so far and is always in the thick of the things when FC Goa attack. Alongside Igor Angulo, he is a real threat in front of goal and can be trusted to deliver a good haul of fantasy points.

#2 Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown has started off his ISL tenure with the Highlanders on a bright note (Courtesy - ISL)

Since making the move from Bengaluru FC to NorthEast Untied FC, Deshorn Brown seems to have turned a new leaf. He has scored three goals in the last two matches and established himself as the key man in the NorthEast's attack.

That incredible feeling when you get a brace in your 3rd game for the club! 😍



A look back at Deshorn's incredible brace at the Bambolim in our last game. 🎥@strika09 pic.twitter.com/S4H14GRhrh — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 2, 2021

Brown's form has been one of the key reasons for the Highlanders' revival in recent times. They have won three matches in a row, including key victories over league leaders Mumbai City FC and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Considering his goalscoring form and NorthEast United FC's motivation for a top four finish, Brown is a great fantasy football asset.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is the top scoring player for FC Goa and the go-to main the attack (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa's leading goalscorer Igor Angulo has been a revelation since signing for the Gaurs at the start of the ISL 2020-21 season.

The Spanish striker has played 13 matches in the present campaign, scoring 10 goals. Angulo, who is ISL's leading goalscorer at the moment, has quickly established himself as the key for FC Goa upfront.

The first to hit double digits this season! 😎



Our marksman, Igor Angulo, leads the Golden Boot race with 🔟 goals. 💪#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/VWcwf8zx5h — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 30, 2021

Angulo has a strong physical presence inside the box and can use his body well against the defenders. Owing to his ability to score crucial goals, Angulo is our top choice for your Dream11 captain or vice-captain.