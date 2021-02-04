NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

NorthEast United FC are all set to take on FC Goa in a midweek ISL clash. The encounter between the two top four hopefuls will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.
NorthEast United FC are currently fifth on the ISL table with 21 points from 14 matches. FC Goa have the same number of points, but are fourth in the standings.
Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa on Thursday.
#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza
FC Goa's Spanish recruit Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has quickly established himself as one of the most pivotal figures in their attacking unit. He plays just behind Igor Angulo and functions as the secondary striker when needed by the team.
Mendoza possesses the ability to be effective in both midfield and attack, owing to his passing range. In the 14 matches of the ISL 2020-21 season, his pass percentage has been above 60%.
The Spaniard has scored five goals in the competition so far and is always in the thick of the things when FC Goa attack. Alongside Igor Angulo, he is a real threat in front of goal and can be trusted to deliver a good haul of fantasy points.
#2 Deshorn Brown
Since making the move from Bengaluru FC to NorthEast Untied FC, Deshorn Brown seems to have turned a new leaf. He has scored three goals in the last two matches and established himself as the key man in the NorthEast's attack.
Brown's form has been one of the key reasons for the Highlanders' revival in recent times. They have won three matches in a row, including key victories over league leaders Mumbai City FC and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.
Considering his goalscoring form and NorthEast United FC's motivation for a top four finish, Brown is a great fantasy football asset.
#1 Igor Angulo
FC Goa's leading goalscorer Igor Angulo has been a revelation since signing for the Gaurs at the start of the ISL 2020-21 season.
The Spanish striker has played 13 matches in the present campaign, scoring 10 goals. Angulo, who is ISL's leading goalscorer at the moment, has quickly established himself as the key for FC Goa upfront.
Angulo has a strong physical presence inside the box and can use his body well against the defenders. Owing to his ability to score crucial goals, Angulo is our top choice for your Dream11 captain or vice-captain.Published 04 Feb 2021, 08:18 IST