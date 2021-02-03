NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 4th, 2021

Matchday 17 action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday. Both the sides are ISL playoff contenders and a win will take either team to the third spot on the standings.

Currently, FC Goa occupy the fourth position behind Hyderabad FC and have accumulated 21 points from fourteen matches. They are presently on a seven-match unbeaten streak and will aim to keep it going.

NorthEast United FC have recovered well from a drubbing against Hyderabad FC. Since then, the Highlanders have drawn one and won three in a row. One of the wins have come against league leaders Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders are fifth on the ISL standings and can leapfrog both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC with a win.

Considering the recent form of both the sides, it will be an evenly-contested tie with the potential for a high-scoring thriller.

It's the Highlanders vs Gaurs tomorrow night at the Tilak Maidan with a place in the Top 4️⃣ up for grabs! 💥#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/wJwkBa6hRS — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 3, 2021

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

FC Goa

Advertisement

Mohammad Nawaz, Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Devendra Murgaonkar, Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh Kiyam

Our Prince is all set to run the show when we play the Highlanders tomorrow. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #NEUFCFCG pic.twitter.com/iQ5YhnJiPa — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 3, 2021

Predicted Playing XI

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL Match No. 82

Date: 4th February 2021 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Luis Machado

Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subhashish Row Chowdhury (GK), Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Luis Machado

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Luis Machado