NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 4th, 2021

Matchday 17 action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday. Both the sides are ISL playoff contenders and a win will take either team to the third spot on the standings.
Currently, FC Goa occupy the fourth position behind Hyderabad FC and have accumulated 21 points from fourteen matches. They are presently on a seven-match unbeaten streak and will aim to keep it going.
NorthEast United FC have recovered well from a drubbing against Hyderabad FC. Since then, the Highlanders have drawn one and won three in a row. One of the wins have come against league leaders Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders are fifth on the ISL standings and can leapfrog both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC with a win.
Considering the recent form of both the sides, it will be an evenly-contested tie with the potential for a high-scoring thriller.
Squads to choose from
NorthEast United FC
Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Devendra Murgaonkar, Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh Kiyam
Predicted Playing XI
NorthEast United FC
Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo
Match Details
Match: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL Match No. 82
Date: 4th February 2021 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa
NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Luis Machado
Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subhashish Row Chowdhury (GK), Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Luis Machado
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Luis MachadoPublished 03 Feb 2021, 22:44 IST