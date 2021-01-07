NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 8th, 2020

Matchday 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 pits two mid-table sides against each other as NorthEast United FC take on Hyderabad FC. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

NorthEast United FC are placed on the seventh spot in the ISL standings, with 11 points from nine matches. The Highlanders have won two, drawn five, and lost two matches so far in the competition.

Hyderabad FC are in the sixth position on the ISL table, with 12 points from the same number of games. They have won three, drawn three and lost three matches so far. Both the teams can move into the ISL playoffs spot with a win at the Tilak Maidan, so an intense contest is on the cards.

Squads to Choose From

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarty, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Match No. 51

Date: January 8, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Dylan Fox, Gurjiner Kumar, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Idrissa Sylla, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Dylan Fox, Gurjiner Kumar, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Idrissa Sylla, Aridane Santana

Captain - Halicharan Narzary, Vice-Captain - Idrissa Sylla