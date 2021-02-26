NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 26th, 2021

NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in a crucial ISL encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Friday.

NorthEast United FC, who are fourth in the table with 30 points from 19 matches, will book their place in the ISL playoffs with a win today. The Highlanders will head into their final league fixture on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, are out of the playoff picture. They just have pride to play for and will want to end their ISL campaign on a positive note. The Yellow Army are 10th in the table with just 17 points from 19 matches.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

#3 Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper Kerala Blasters FC's designated penalty taker (Courtesy - ISL)

Gary Hooper has been in good form of late, netting three goals in Kerala Blasters' last five ISL games. His penalty helped the Yellow Army to play out a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC last Sunday.

Hooper has scored five goals and provided four assists in the ongoing ISL campaign. He will be eager to end the season on a bright note by adding to his goalscoring tally on Friday.

The Englishman has formed a solid attacking partnership with Jordan Murray upfront. Hooper, who takes Kerala Blasters' penalties, is a solid pick for your Dream11 fantasy squad.

Signing off for the season with a clash against the Highlanders! 🙌🏼#NEUKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/kOglrfap9P — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 24, 2021

#2 Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown has made a big impact since joining from Bengaluru FC in January (Courtesy - ISL)

Deshorn Brown has made a big impact for NorthEast United FC since joining from Bengaluru FC in the January transfer window. He was slotted straight into the Highlanders' starting line-up, owing to Kwesi Appiah's injury.

Brown has scored five goals for NorthEast United FC so far, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the club. Khalid Jamil's side will depend on his goalscoring prowess against Kerala Blasters.

Brown, who has been ruthless in front of goal, is a good fantasy football asset to have in your Dream11 squad.

Like many seasons before this, the Highlanders will next go up against Kerala Blasters in the final game of the league stage! 💪🏻#NEUKBFC #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/aLhfqcxTKT — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 25, 2021

#1 Luis Machado

Luis Machado is the engine of NorthEast United FC's attacking unit (Courtesy - ISL)

Luis Machado has been one of the pivotal figures for NorthEast United FC this season. The Portuguese forward has scored seven goals in 19 matches so far in ISL 2020-21.

He plays in and around the attacking third, making life tough for the opposition defenders. With his creative ball play, Machado has been one of the key reasons behind NorthEast United FC's nine-game unbeaten run.

Luis Machado's attacking prowess makes him our top pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC.