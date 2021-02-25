NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 26th, 2021

Matchday 22 in the ISL 2020-21 pits NorthEast United FC against Kerala Blasters FC in a crucial clash in terms of the playoffs picture. NorthEast United FC can seal their spot in the final four with a win over the Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa, on Friday.
NorthEast United FC are fourth in the ISL standings with 30 points from nineteen matches. They will rise to the third spot with a victory over the Blasters and can make things interesting for FC Goa and Hyderabad FC.
Kerala Blasters FC will aim for a better finish on the ISL points table and possibly spoil the Highlanders' party on Friday. They occupy the tenth spot with 17 points from nineteen games.
The Highlanders are the favorites to win and clinch their ISL playoffs spot.
Squads to choose from
NorthEast United FC
Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan
Predicted Playing XIs
NorthEast United FC
Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone (C), Jessel Carneiro, Denechandra Meitei, Prashanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper
Match Details
Match: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL Match No. 107
Date: February 26, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa
NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado
Captain - Luis Machado, Vice-Captain - Gary Hooper
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Albino Gomes (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado
Captain - Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain - Deshorn Brown