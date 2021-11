NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 25th, 2021

In the seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda in Goa on Thursday.

Both teams are coming into this ISL fixture after enduring identical 4-2 losses. NEUFC went down against Bengaluru FC, while Kerala Blasters lost to ATK Mohun Bagan. Both NEUFC and KBFC will look to bounce back strongly, and return to winning ways.

In terms of team news, KB will be without the services of Rahul KP and Nishu Kumar. Rahul KP got injured in the season opener, and will miss at least four weeks of action. Meanwhile, for NorthEast United, Federico Gallego and Patrick Flottmann were missing from the first game. But they are now back in training, with only Imran Khan still yet to regain fitness.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy.

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra.

Midfielders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh.

Forwards: Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna.

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United

Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prashant K, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

Date: November 25, 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subhasish Roy, Mark Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Gujinder Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Jorge Diaz, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.

Captain - Deshorn Brown, Vice-captain - Jorge Diaz,

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhasish Roy, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana,Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Deshorn Brown, William Lalnunfela.

Captain - Sahal Abdul Samad. Vice-captain - Adrian Luna.

