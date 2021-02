NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - 14th February, 2021

NorthEast United FC will face Odisha FC in the ISL on Sunday. The two teams will square off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Both teams enter the fixture with contrasting forms. NorthEast United FC is unbeaten in their last six games while Odisha FC haven't tasted victory in their previous seven encounters.

NorthEast United FC are fifth in the points table, with 23 points from 16 matches. They have scored nine goals in their last five matches and will be eager to continue their hot streak going. Federico Gallego's return to full fitness and Deshorn Brown's transfer from Bengaluru FC has given NorthEast United FC a massive boost.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are at the bottom of the points table. They have just nine points from 16 matches, picking up only one win.

Their opponents, however, have to be careful about Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian has netted 9 goals in 16 matches and is competing with the likes of Roy Krishna, Igor Angulo, and Adam Le Fondre for the Golden Boot award.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Ponif Vaz, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Roccharzela, Britto PM, Deshorn Brown, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair VP

Odisha FC

Advertisement

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Souvik Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Suhair VP, Deshorn Brown

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Bradden Inman, Rakesh Pradhan, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Date: February 14, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa

NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - Subhasish Roy, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bradden Inman, Deshorn Brown, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-captain - Lalengmawia

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - Subhasish Roy, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Khassa Camara, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Deshorn Brown, Vice-captain - Luis Machado