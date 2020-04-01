New ATK-Mohun Bagan signing likely to become 4th highest transfer in Indian football history

ATK-Mohun Bagan will pay INR 80 lakhs to FC Goa to bring him back to Kolkata.

Manvir Singh began his professional football career with Mohammedan SC in the 2016/17 season.

Manvir Singh made his professional debut with Mohammedan SC in 2016.

Newly formed Indian Super League (ISL) entity ATK-Mohun Bagan have reportedly activated the ₹80 lakhs buyout clause in Manvir Singh's contract to enable the forward to return to Kolkata for the upcoming season.

The sturdy forward from Punjab endured a dismal 2019/20 season with FC Goa. With just 5 starts in 19 appearances for the Gaurs, he managed to score only twice. The striker failed to consolidate his place in the starting XI courtesy the presence of the likes of Ferran Corominas and Seimenlen Doungel.

Manvir began his football career with the Minerva Punjab youth teams in the AIFF Youth Leagues before getting his first professional contract with Mohammedan SC in 2016. During his stay at Mohammedan, he went on to represent West Bengal in the 2017 Santosh Trophy and scored the winning goal against Goa in the final of that competition.

The striker moved to FC Goa in the same season and has appeared for the Gaurs in 47 games. He also made his debut for the Indian national team against Mauritius in 2017 and has three international goals in 14 caps.

ATK-Mohun Bagan will officially come into existence on the 1st of June, 2020 and the newly formed side seem to have already started bolstering their Indian roster. As for Manvir, the new contract is likely to be till the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Indian would join the likes of Michael Soosairaj, Jobby Justin, David Williams and Roy Krishna in attacking for ATK-Mohun Bagan. However, Manvir would have to impress Antonio Lopez Habas substantially in training to make his way into the starting XI. considering the competition that currently exists in their ranks.

The striker's move to ATK will make FC Goa the second highest transfer fee beneficiary in Indian football, when involving an Indian player. The aforementioned accolade remains with Michael Soosairaj, who moved from Jamshedpur FC to ATK before the 2019/20 season for a transfer fee worth ₹90 lakhs.