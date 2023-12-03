"12 shots, one shot on target. That sums up our performance" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto on loss against Mohun Bagan SG

Hyderabad FC went down to Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday to crash to their fifth loss in eight matches in the Indian Super League this season.

A home game that was ostensibly moved out of the Maidaan in Gachibowli due to the elections in Telangana, the Nawabs had to play in Bhubaneswar in front of a crowd that was dominated by Mariners supporters.

The Yellow and Blacks maintained their leash on the game till the 85th minute by keeping more of the ball but Brendan Hamill's piercing run and precise shooting put an end to that.

Former Hyderabad right-back Ashis Rai put the final nail in the coffin by taking a wonderful shot from outside the box in stoppage time and giving Mohun Bagan the full three points.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, speaking to the media after the game, expressed his disappointment at not seeing his players being able to convert the chances they had created.

"The players gave their all, except for the goals, which we haven't been able to score. Other than that, I think we were quite strong in all areas of the games. Twelve shots, one shot on target. That sums up our performance,” Singto said.

Conspicuous in their absence were Hyderabad's strikers Aaren D'Silva, Jonathan Moya, and Felipe Amorim. The latter two were new signings made by the club in the summer transfer window.

“Irrespective of missing some of the strikers, I think those who played today in a little bit out of position, they did really well. I think in the first 18 to 20 minutes, I think we were really, really on to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We played really well,” Singto continued.

"Overall, in the first half, I think we were the better team, but they got better chances in the first half in terms of taking shots on goal. The second half was good to come back, goalless, but the players were in a little bit of fatigued (in the end). Maybe they didn't focus at the end, and the (first) goal we conceded, I won't say unlucky but we could've done better there,” he added.

"When you're at home you feel more confident with your fans' support" - Thangboi Singto

Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojary in action against Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose. (HFC)

Hyderabad FC's season has gone from bad to worse as they continue to languish at the bottom of the league table with a mere three points after eight games.

What adds to the ignominy is that the former ISL champions have failed to win a single game this season and are below even the newly promoted Punjab FC in the standings.

To be sure, the Yellow and Blacks have suffered from the same malaise of creating a flurry of chances but not being able to convert any of them whole season. On Saturday too, they held 50 percent of the possession but landed just one shot on target.

“Football-wise, I think we have done quite well in terms of playing good attacking football. But we have to convert chances; that's the area I think we have to keep looking for solutions,” said Singto.

“When you're at home you feel more confident with your fans' support. But if you want to do well in the league, you have to go away. So you have to do well in both areas,” he concluded.