2022-23 I-League winners to be promoted to ISL next season

In what has been a much-anticipated update, reports have emerged that the winners of the 2022-23 I-League season will be promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL).

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran issued the update on Saturday, November 5. The PTI reported this through Twitter:

"I-League winner to be promoted to ISL next season, says AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran."

The move comes just a day after Prabhakaran stated that a decision regarding the promotion structure would be made. He made the statement during a press conference held to lay out the AIFF's plans for the 2022-23 I-League season and the Indian Women's League.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey also issued an update confirming the association's plans to bring promotions into effect via Twitter. Chaubey tweeted that the winners of the upcoming I-League season will need to fulfill certain criteria to join the ISL in the 2023-24 season:

"According to the Roadmap between AIFF and AFC, starting with the 2022-23 season, the winners of the Hero I-League will stand a chance to be promoted to the Hero ISL season 2023-24 basis fulfilling sporting merit and clearing the Premier 1 Licensing criteria."

Earlier this year, the Times of India (TOI) reported that clubs within India's now second tier were anxious about the AIFF's silence over their promotion plans. The roadmap regarding a way to link both leagues was first agreed by the AIFF and AFC in 2019, but no progress seemed to have been made on that front.

However, a senior official reportedly told TOI that plans to instate promotion in the 2022-23 season were set to go ahead. The official added that the 2023-24 season will also bring relegation from the ISL into the picture.

Teams from both leagues and their fans finally seem to be getting some clarity on that front.

With ISL promotion at stake, which I-League teams could be in with a shout?

The AIFF announced on Friday, November 4, that the I-League will begin on November 12 and will return to its home-and-away format after two seasons. Reigning champions Gokulam Kerala will take on Mohammedan SC in the 2022-23 season opener at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium.

Kerala will undoubtedly be among the favorites to repeat their title success, having finished six points clear of runners-up Mohammedan in the Championship Stage. However, the Black Panthers, who impressed in the Durand Cup 2022, will look to create a few shockwaves, especially with a place in the ISL at stake.

Rajasthan United, who were fantastic in the Durand Cup this year, will also be a team to watch out for. The likes of Churchill Brothers and Roundglass Punjab FC will look to spring a couple of surprises on the favorites.

