Indian men's and women's teams have been granted access to participate in the 2023 Asian Games, which will be played in Hangzhou in China, between September 23 and October 8.

Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports decided to relax their rule and allow them to compete at one of the biggest stages in the continent. Although the regulation required both sides to be amongst the top 8 ranked countries in Asia, their excellent form of late had to be rewarded with a place in the Asian games.

Blue Tigers and Blue Tigresses, who were ranked 18th and 11th best in the continent, respectively, missed out on the Asian games due to the same reason in 2018.

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India divulged this news through Twitter after a personal request from the Indian men's team head coach Igor Stimac.

"Good news for Indian football lovers!" Thakur wrote on Twitter. "Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion."

"Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud," he added.

Who will the Indian men's football team face in the Asian Games Group stages?

The Indian men's football team has been grouped with Myanmar, China, and Bangladesh in Group A. Only China (80) are placed above India (99) in the FIFA rankings, with Bangladesh occupying the 189th spot and Myanmar sitting at the 160th spot.

Who will the Indian women's football team face in the Asian Games Group Stages?

Group B of the 2023 Asian Games comprises India, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei. While India are the 60th best side in the world, Thailand and Chinese Taipei are ranked 44th and 37th, respectively.

Where will Asian Games 2023 be broadcasted?

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the broadcasting rights for the forthcoming Asian Games, which is supposed to kick off in China from September third week.