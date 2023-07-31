2023 Durand Cup - Kerala Blasters FC group stage schedule

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set to begin, presenting clubs with a chance to kickstart the season on a positive note. Kerala Blasters FC, who faced a disappointing and controversial end to the last season, will be eager to redeem themselves in this tournament.

After head coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s decision to walk off during the playoff tie against Bengaluru FC, the club incurred hefty fines, resulting in financial constraints in the transfer market.

Notable departures include Sahal Abdul Samad, who joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant after six years at the club, and overseas players like Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Apostolos Giannou, and Victor Mongil.

To strengthen their ranks, the Blasters made important additions, including ISL-winning captain Pritam Kotal and Bengaluru FC full-back Prabir Das. However, their foreign signing, Jaushua Soritio, has suffered an injury setback and will be unavailable for a significant part of the season.

The Durand Cup draw poses a formidable challenge for the Blasters, as they find themselves grouped with defending champions Bengaluru FC, local rivals Gokulam Kerala FC, and Indian Air Force FT in Group C.

The Blasters were knocked out of the quarter-finals last season but will hope to arrive in the final stages this time around.

Kerala Blasters FC group stage fixtures in the 2023 Durand Cup

13th August, Sunday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 2:30 PM, Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata.

18th August, Friday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, 6:00 PM, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

21st August, Monday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Air Force FT, 3:00 PM, East Bengal Ground, Kolkata.

Quarterfinals will be held from 24th to 27th August, semi-finals on 29th and 31st August, and the finals on 3rd September.

Kerala Blasters FC’s youngsters will look to shine on the big stage

Kerala Blasters have always been known for their youth development, and a fresh crop of promising youngsters are eager to make their mark on the coaching staff before the upcoming ISL season. This presents a brilliant chance for them, as the Blasters are yet to fill the void left by several departing players.

Among the talented prospects looking to impress are Bijoy Varghese, Sachin Suresh, Saurav Mandal, Nihal Sudeesh, and Vibin Mohanan, all of whom showcased their abilities during the 2023 Super Cup as well.

Furthermore, they are set to face their two major rivals, adding even more pressure on the young players to step up and deliver. With vacancies in the squad, these youngsters will be determined to earn their place in the manager's plans ahead of the upcoming ISL season.