2023 Durand Cup - Mohun Bagan Super Giant group stage schedule

The 2023 Durand Cup is just around the corner and teams have been in pre-season training for about a month now. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, this tournament presents an opportunity for the side to build on their impressive form and kickstart the new season with success.

Playing at Kolkata provides the Mariners with an added advantage, as they will aim to assert their dominance in front of an enthusiastic and packed crowd.

In terms of new arrivals, Mohun Bagan have strengthened their core by adding three of the Indian national team’s stars - Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali, and Anirudh Thapa.

Additionally, they have signed Australian international Jason Cummings, who won the A-League last season, and Albanian striker Armando Sadiku, addressing the areas where they faced challenges last season.

Despite losing club captain Pritam Kotal and long-serving player Carl McHugh, Mohun Bagan are favorites due to their squad's depth. Nevertheless, the Durand Cup poses a substantial challenge, especially with the AFC Cup qualifiers set to begin just after their group-stage games.

Grouped with bitter rivals East Bengal in Group A, a thrilling clash awaits at the Salt Lake stadium. Additionally, they will face Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army FT and are widely expected to progress to the quarter-finals.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant group stage fixtures in the 2023 Durand Cup

August 3, Thursday: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT, 5:45 pm, Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

August 7, Monday: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC, 6:00 pm, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

August 12, Saturday: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC, 4:45 pm, Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The quarterfinals will be held from August 24 to 27, the semi-finals on August 29 and 31 and the final on September 3.

Mohun Bagan SG could look to experiment in the 2023 Durand Cup

The three group-stage matches in the Durand Cup present an excellent opportunity for manager Juan Ferrando to experiment with different tactics, especially with the new signings on board.

While it remains uncertain whether the club will field their reserve squad or the senior team, Ferrando's priority will be to ensure that his players have the match fitness before the crucial AFC Cup qualifiers scheduled for the third week of August.

The Spanish coach will also hope that the likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, who largely struggled last season, can get back into form ahead of another demanding campaign.

Furthermore, young talents such as Lalrinliana Hnamte, Kiyan Nassiri, and Sumit Rathi could be given opportunities to showcase their abilities. They will aim to impress the coaching staff and secure their positions in the first team.