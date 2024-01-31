"5-a-side-games taught me how to distribute the ball well" - FC Goa's Raynier Fernandes credits childhood learnings for current form | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa's Raynier Fernandes is a chirpy man. He is polite beyond measure and yet speaks with a clarity that makes fans look up to him. On the pitch, Fernandes is the perfect central midfielder for any coach. He looks after the ball well and executes the coach's plans to a T.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of Goa's game against Hyderabad FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday, February 1, Fernandes elaborated on what makes his distribution and passing awareness top-notch.

"This has been so from my school days. When I was a kid, I used to play a lot of three-a-side and five-a-side games. There, you don't have a lot of space and have to move the ball around well. That taught me how to distribute the ball well and move it around. I think a lot of that awareness has come from playing those matches. In high-intensity games now, we (midfielders) don't get a lot of time on the ball and have to move it around quickly. So this early start helped me," said Fernandes.

Fernandes has also received praise for performing his defensive duties well and doing the dirty work that his coach often asks of him in the centre of the park.

"We follow the plan that our coach wants us to do. It is challenging to adapt whenever new coaches come in, but as time goes by, we train for it and get better. As for doing the dirty work, I think it all comes down to how much you want to lay down for your team. We need to maintain our shape and formation, and I am glad to play a small part in it," he added.

"Even in training, Coach Manolo pushes us to make the right decisions" - Raynier Fernandes

Fernandes and Carl McHugh in action for FC Goa. (FCG Media)

Fernandes, who moved to Goa from Mumbai City FC at the start of the ongoing season, has performed extremely well for the Gaurs.

The 27-year-old spent the last season on loan with Odisha FC, but was snapped up by FC Goa soon after new head coach Manolo Marquez arrived.

The conversation veered towards what working under the title-winning, former Hyderabad FC head coach has been like for him.

"I think Coach Manolo (Marquez) instilled a winning mentality in us from day one. It is never easy when a new coach comes in, but as we keep training, we get a better idea of what we want. He has told us about the plans that he wants to implement and pushes us extremely hard in training. Even in training, he pushes us to make the right decisions. He always says that if you miss a pass, it is fine, but your awareness has to improve. This has helped me and the others around me," said Fernandes.

"We are second in the table and we will play Hyderabad tomorrow. We have had a decent season so far. Yes, it hurt to not beat Odisha in the Super Cup and qualify for the semifinals of the Kalinga Super Cup but we are working very hard in training and trying to get the results. The fans have always supported us, and I will ask them to keep supporting us, be by our side and keep backing us," he concluded.