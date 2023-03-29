Football is filled with tales of prodigal talent turning into demigods in due course. But there's always a sense of gratification in the story of late bloomers earning their spoils.

Vishal Joon, who broke into the Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) setup at 27 and now has ample I-League experience under his belt, has chalked up a similar plotline in his professional career.

Ripening in Bahadurgarh, a village in Haryana, Vishal was inspired to take up the sport after seeing his seniors practice on the local grounds. Drawing inspiration from Iker Casillas, alongside home-grown legend Subrata Paul, the RUFC custodian came up the ranks.

He played for clubs mostly in and around Delhi like Hindustan FC, Delhi FC, Friends United, and Indian National as they were close to his village before being trusted by the Desert Warriors.

Vishal became the I-League Second Division champion with Rajasthan before securing promotion into the I-League for the 2021-22 season. The Haryana-born footballer earned the right to become a numero uno at the club after his performances in the qualifiers.

But like the lives of many across the globe, Vishal's steady rise came to a halt due to the pandemic. The league was postponed and further misery piled on him as he dislocated his shoulder. He was forced to miss out on the entire 2021-22 season.

However, the Durand Cup last year presented an opportunity for the gloveman to get back into the grove. With Bhaskar Roy leaving for Indian Super League heavyweights Mumbai City FC, Vishal knew the knock on the door would come at any moment. And it did.

After an I-League season and four clean sheets later, Vishal is now eager to step up and usher in an exciting episode of his footballing career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the goalkeeper from Harayana revealed:

"A few clubs have reached out to my representative for next season and I am currently in the process of reviewing the opportunities and deciding on my future."

Here are some excerpts from the interaction Sportskeeda had with Rajasthan United FC goalkeeper Vishal Joon:

Question: Firstly, could you talk about your initial days in football? What got you into the game as a child?

Vishal Joon: The village I grew up in (Bahadurgarh) always had a football culture. I used to go to the nearby ground and watch seniors practice in the evenings. That inspired me to start playing the sport.

Q: Haryana isn’t always the first state that comes to mind when you talk about footballing culture. So if you could talk about what it was like growing up there trying to become a footballer and what’s the footballing culture there like?

Vishal: Interestingly, a lot of people aren’t aware of the popularity of the sport in Haryana. Football isn't organized that much but surely people play football regularly.

Q: At what point during your amateur journey did you decide to take up the sport professionally?

Vishal: I started playing football at a very young age and during my school days, I used to play for my school team.

I really enjoyed the thrill of football and by higher secondary school, I decided that I would work hard towards becoming a professional footballer.

Q: I was going through one of your previous interviews and saw you talking about the support you received from your father in your footballing journey. If you could talk about the kind of influence he had on you before he passed away and how have your family members supported you since then?

Vishal: Father was always a pillar of my career. Coming from an Army background, he always made sure I was disciplined and on the right path.

He always used to push me to reach greater heights. My family members still support me a lot and they follow my matches regularly.

Q: Vishal, the position of goalkeeper is not always the most attractive position on the pitch. It’s often called the thankless job. So why did you stick to this role?

Vishal: I feel the goalkeeper is one of the most crucial positions in the team. Being a goalkeeper is physically and mentally tough and I am up for the challenge.

Q: Who have been your goalkeeping inspirations in Indian and international football?

Vishal: Subrata Paul and Iker Casillas.

Q: Could you talk about your early professional journey in football and the clubs you played for before signing for Rajasthan United FC?

Vishal: All my previous clubs have been in and around Delhi as my village is close to the city. I have played for clubs like Hindustan FC, Delhi FC, Friends United, and Indian National.

Q: Before I talk about the 2022-23 I-League season, I wanted to ask you about the previous year. It was Rajasthan’s first season in the second division. You performed quite well in the Qualifiers but the club ultimately went for Bhaskar Roy in the I-League. What happened there?

Vishal: My started on a high that season and then the league was stopped due to Covid-19. We were given a break and when we joined the team again I suffered a shoulder dislocation injury, which ruled me out for the season.

Q: Bhaskar performed quite well in the I-League last season for Rajasthan and earned himself a move to ISL champions Mumbai City FC straightaway. So when you were taking his place in the 2022-23 season were you a little nervous?

Vishal: No, I am always ready for anything that comes my way. I have been brought up like that.

Q: What did you make of your performances in the I-League this season?

Vishal: I feel very positive about my performances this season. The Mohammedan away match was a highlight for me. No doubt, the team could have played better.

Q: What has your time been like at Rajasthan United FC?

Vishal: This is only the team’s second season in the I-League and Rajasthan FC are known to give upcoming players opportunities. I am happy to play for a team that is consistently producing players.

Q: The Hero Super Cup is coming up, so what are your expectations from the tournament, and do you feel you’ll be the number one goalkeeper at Rajasthan United in the Super Cup?

Vishal: The primary objective is to make it to the final round and we will work hard towards it.

Q: Finally, Vishal, what are your ambitions and goals in the near future? The ISL has recently seen quite a few standout goalkeeping talents, so do you feel you can break into the top-tier league any time soon?

Vishal: Every player’s dream is to play in the highest division in their country. As a player, you always want to move up year after year after consistently performing, which I have.

A few clubs have reached out to my representative for next season and I am currently in the process of reviewing the opportunities and deciding on my future.

