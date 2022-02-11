"A good opportunity for players to express themselves" - NorthEast United FC boss ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan clash

After a frustrating 2-1 loss against Kerala Blasters FC in the last game, NorthEast United FC are out of the top-four race in ISL 2021-22. But head coach Khalid Jamil has insisted that irrespective of the league standings, the players are still motivated and hungry to prove themselves going forward.

The Highlanders next face high-flying ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League on Saturday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Jamil said:

"Everybody is professional, they know that. They can still perform well and get a good contract for next year. Everybody is motivated to play for themselves and the team. We are not taking this match lightly at all. This is a good opportunity for players to express themselves."

The Mariners are undefeated in their last nine games. Against Hyderabad FC in their last match, ATK Mohun Bagan came away with a 2-1 victory and could've pumped in a few more goals.

On being asked how he would assess the upcoming game, the NEUFC head coach said:

"We cannot say that it is an easy game, it is important because we have four matches left and we are playing against good teams. Everybody is ready and motivated to play this game."

"We will continue to give our best" - NorthEast United FC's new signing Marco Sahanek

Meanwhile, Marco Sahanek, also present at the pre-match press conference, opened up about his time at NorthEast United FC. The Austrian midfielder moved to the Highlanders during the winter transfer window. So far, the 32-year-old has failed to register any goal-bound contributions.

Asked what he has made of the Indian Super League so far, Sahanek said:

"It is a very good league with good players including the foreigners and Indians. It is not easy to come from a different league and country and adapt to another league but so far it has been okay. We will continue to give our best."

The veteran midfielder lauded Jamil and also heaped praise on his teammate Marcelinho. Marco Sahanek said that young Indian players can learn a lot from the latter.

