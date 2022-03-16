I-League 2021-22: Lacklustre RoundGlass Punjab FC fall prey to Sreenidi Deccan FC

After a hard-fought victory against Aizawl FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC locked horns with I-League debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Punjab-based side have been decent so far this campaign under the tutelage of Ashley Westwood.

Sreenidi Deccan FC have been decent as well. With two wins, one draw and two losses, the debutants looked to get another win against Ashley Westwood's side.

Both teams started on the front foot with an attempt to get the better of the other. RoundGlass Punjab FC had most of their attacks building up on the wings.

CK Vineeth and Travis Major were responsible for progressing the ball through the final third. However, Fernando Santiago's side were compact at the back and made sure Kurtis Guthrie did not have ample supply of chances to score from.

Sreenidi grew into the game with their possession-based style. Louis Ogana came close to scoring in the 20th minute, and the striker eventually found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Luis Ogana was a threat to RoundGlass Punjab FC's defense throughout the game. The striker almost doubled the lead for his team in the 28th minute, but Lalthuammawia Ralte made himself big to deny the Nigerian.

Ashley Westwood's side scored their equalizer after the water break. Akash Sangwan's cross towards the far post was met by Sumit Passi, who came out of nowhere and the sides were level. There was another twist in the tale when Westwood was shown red and the coach had to leave the dugout for the stands.

Sreenidi Deccan FC dominate RoundGlass Punjab FC in the second half

Sreenidi started the second half in search of a winner and almost got one. Girik Khosla was free inside the box but the winger's strike was wide by a few inches.

However, it did not take them too long to add a second. Hamza Kheir's lofted pass found Louis Ogana, who received the ball and turned to leave his marker behind. He then darted into the box and placed his shot towards the far post, successfully netting his second of the game.

As the clock was nearing the 60-minute mark, the encounter turned into an end-to-end affair, with both teams looking to score. RoundGlass Punjab FC looked desperate for an equalizer.

After a drinks break in the second half, the game steadily became an ugly affair, with both RoundGlass Punjab FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC scrambling the ball away from each other's half. Midfielder Joseba Beitia, who is known to be an influential player with the ball, seemed anonymous in midfield.

Both sides carried on with the game but Sreenidi steadily turned more to defend their lead while Ashley Westwood's side struggled to find an opening in the opposition's compact defense. The game ended in favor of the debutants.

Fernando Santiago's side were dominant throughout the game and deserved the three points.

