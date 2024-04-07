"Aapki posting kha jaunga" - A male club official threatens female referee during a second tier football game in Delhi

Just after the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) executive member Deepak Sharma was involved in an alleged physical assault of Khad FC women players, Indian football has witnessed another ugly incident in the second tier football in Delhi.

Moving into the details, a female referee was threatened by a male club official while officiating a match in the Senior Division League at Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi.

The official’s inappropriate behavior towards a female referee sets a poor precedent and undermines the spirit of fair play. In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), City Football Club official Mohammed Sajid can be heard shouting at the referee.

"You have no right. I want to know why she showed me a card. She has been targeting us for a long time.”

Subsequently, Sajid is seen being restrained by others, but he once again confronts the official and threatens her.

"Aapki posting kha jaunga, aap kisi nashey mein hongi. last year bhi tumne ye harkat kari thi. (I can take away your job. Maybe you have taken drugs. You did the same thing last year."

It remains to be seen whether the Delhi Soccer Association and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will promptly and decisively address the actions of the above-mentioned official.

Sorry state of affairs in Indian football

Most recently, AIFF executive member Deepak Sharma's alleged physical assault on two female football players from Khad FC caught the attention of Indian football fans. The team from Himachal Pradesh are currently taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League 2.

Two women footballers of Khad FC alleged that Deepak Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them in a drunken state.

On April 2, Tuesday, AIFF suspended Deepak from participating in all football-related activities until further notice and referred the matter to the Disciplinary Committee. Reportedly, both the female players who made the allegations were scared for their lives.

In the past, the AIFF had been involved in a lot of such controversies.