Abneet Bharti, one of the few Indian footballers playing abroad, is about to commit his future to Czech Republic side Varnsdorf as he is set to sign a new deal at the club soon. Bharti, 25, had joined the Czech side in the summer of 2021, following his exit from Kerala Blasters.

Recent loan deals saw him ply his trade with Kyrgyzstan-based club FC Talant and Panama-based outfit Potros del Este.

Bharti's current deal with Varnsdorf runs out at the end of June 2024, but Sportskeeda can confirm that he will sign a new deal. It will be a one-year contract, meaning that his stay at the Czech second division side will be extended till the end of June 2025.

The defender has also previously plied his trade with the Real Valladolid youth side and with Portuguese side Sintrense, where ex-Barcelona man Nelson Semedo spent the early days of his thriving career.

Varnsdorf finished 14th in the Czech second division, but they were only six points behind fifth-placed Chrudim, as the last game of the campaign was played towards the end of May.

A new lease of life for Abneet Bharti

The new deal at Varnsdorf will provide a new lease of life to Bharti's stint at the club, having played twice for them before being sent out on loan.

Having previously been named in Calciomercato's Best Under-21s XI of Asian Players in the World some years ago, the defender now has the chance to prove himself in Europe. He has previously fought off serious injuries to return to the fold.

Bharti thriving in a European club could also prove beneficial for Indian football and the national team, as he could emerge as another candidate for the Blue Tigers in the near future.

Bharti's is a rare case of an Indian player playing abroad for the vast majority of his career. The ex-Kerala Blasters defender belongs to the exclusive list of Indians to ply their trade abroad, which includes Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Sandhu, and Baichung Bhutia.