"Adapting to this new position has been a significant learning curve for me" - Hyderabad FC's Mark Zothanpuia on taking up the left-back's role

Hyderabad FC's management sprung a surprise when they decided to play a three-man defence aided by two wingbacks against Bengaluru FC at home in their fifth game of the ISL season.

Although they went back to playing with a regular back-four in their next game against Punjab FC, this formation managed to catch Bengaluru by surprise.

One of the most surprising selections in this formation was young Mizo midfielder Mark Zothanpuia, who was chosen to play in the left wing-back position. Being left-footed and possessing a deft touch, Zothanpuia impressed all and sundry with his composure on the ball. His passing was widely appreciated as was his vision to switch play as and when the situation demanded.

Now a regular member of the side and playing in the left-back's role despite specialists Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Manoj Mohammed being fit, Zothanpuia seems assured and wise beyond his years.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he seemed to be confident of his role in the team. Shifting to this new position has not been easy for him by any means, but Zothanpuia credited the coaching staff for making the job easy for him.

“The initial two seasons in the first team were quite challenging for me as it marked my debut in professional football," Zothanpuia said. "However, this time around, having excellent coaches like Coach Conor, Coach Thangboi and Coach Shameel has been instrumental.

"They’ve guided me through playing in a new position, providing invaluable assistance. Additionally, my teammates have been incredibly supportive, aiding me in giving my best on the field."

"Adapting to this new position has been a significant learning curve for me, especially in terms of defensive strategies and positioning," he continued. "Nevertheless, the guidance from the coaches has been instrumental, making it gratifying to perform in this role."

“It’s truly uplifting to play in front of our fans; their energy is tremendous, and it greatly boosts my performance,” Zothanpuia elaborated.

"We’re determined to fight for the three points" - Mark Zothanpuia

Playing against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi is not easy by any means, and Zothanpuia knows it all too well.

The hostile atmosphere at the stadium makes life difficult for any away side, and Hyderabad are prepared to take a lot of banter and animosity that is bound to come their way.

However, Zothanpuia admitted that this makes playing in Kochi special, and why winning in front of such a crowd is the ultimate treasure in a footballer's career.

“I’m eagerly anticipating the match against Kerala Blasters as playing in front of a large crowd is always exciting. We’re determined to fight for the three points,” said Zothanpuia.

“I believe the most crucial aspect is to remain focused on my game and stay concentrated throughout the match, giving my full attention to every action for the entire 90 minutes while also listening to my teammates,” he signed off.