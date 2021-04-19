Aditi Chauhan signs for Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi

India's senior women's national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan has signed a professional contract with Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi. It has paved the way for the 28-year-old to play in Iceland's third-tier women's league.

Aditi has thus become the second Indian women's football player to sign a professional contract with an overseas club. Bala Devi, who plays for Scottish Premiership side, Rangers Women's Football Club, was the first Indian to do so.

“Congratulations to Senior Women’s National Team goalkeeper @aditi03chauhan on signing for Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerði,” a tweet from Indian Football Team's official Twitter handle read.

This will be Aditi's second stint overseas, with the first one coming between 2015 and 2018 for English side West Ham United Ladies on a semi-professional contract. She made her debut for the club on 16 August 2015 and became the first women's footballer from India to play a competitive match in England.

Aditi went on to make seven appearances for the Stratford-based club before returning to India in 2018.

Upon reaching India, she signed a contract with India Rush until 2020 before joining the Kerala-based outfit Gokulam Kerala FC (Women's). Aditi Chauhan has played four games for the Keralite club thus far, winning the 2020 edition of the Indian Women's League as well.

She is the first-choice goalkeeper for the Indian women's national team, having made 12 appearances since her debut in 2012.

Aditi Chauhan's performance during India's friendlies against Uzbekistan & Belarus

The Indian senior women's national team locked horns with Uzbekistan and Belarus in a couple of friendly matches earlier this month.

Uzbekistan midfielder Maftuna Shoyimova put one past Aditi Chauhan at the 87th minute to guide her side home with a victory.

India conceded two goals in the friendly against Belarus in the second half. Indian midfielder Sangita Basfore found the net during stoppage time but couldn't save her team from suffering a loss.