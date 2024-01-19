AFC Asian Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group B standings after India vs Uzbekistan match

Australia have retained the top spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 Group B points table with six points from two games. They started their campaign with a 2-0 win against India and followed it up with a 1-0 victory over Syria. The Aussies have a goal difference of three.

Uzbekistan are placed second in the Group B standings with a win and a draw from two games. They have four points and a goal difference of three, having scored three goals and conceded none.

Uzbekistan played out a goalless draw against Syria in their AFC Asian Cup 2024 opener before beating India 3-0 in their second outing.

Meanwhile, Syria are third in the points table with just a single point from two matches. They have registered one draw and loss, and have a negative goal difference of -1.

They started their campaign with a hard-fought draw against Uzbekistan before losing to Australia by a solitary goal.

India, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table, having lost both games they've played thus far in the AFC Asian Cup 2024. They have a negative score difference of -3.

Australia, Uzbekistan register victories in Round 2 of AFC Asian Cup 2024

Australia took on Syria in a Group B fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Thursday, with Jackson Irvine scoring the winner in the 59th minute .

Meanwhile, India squared off against Uzbekistan in another Group B encounter on the same day. Abbosbek Fayzullaev (4'), Igor Sergeev (18'), and Sherzod Nasrullaev (45+4') scored a goal each in the first half to comfortably beat the Blue Tigers 3-0.