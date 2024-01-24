AFC Asian Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group B standings after Syria vs India match

Australia have finished atop the AFC Asian Cup 2024 Group B points table with seven points from three games. They won 2-0 against India and 1-0 against Syria in their first two matches.

The Aussies drew their third match 1-1 against Uzbekistan. They finished the campaign with a goal difference of three, scoring four and conceding one goal.

Uzbekistan finished second in the Group B standings with one win and a couple of draws from three encounters. They finished their campaign with five points and a goal difference of three, having scored four goals and conceded one.

They started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Syria and followed it up with a 3-0 victory against India. Meanwhile, they played out a 1-1 draw against Australia in their final league stage match.

Syria, on the other hand, are third in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 Group B standings with four points from three matches. They registered a win, a loss, and a draw in the ongoing edition of the competition.

They finished their campaign with a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded one goal apiece.

India finished at the bottom of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 Group B points table, having lost all three matches they played in the competition. They lost 2-0 against Australia, 3-0 against Uzbekistan, and 1-0 against Syria in the tournament.

The Blue Tigers finished the competition with a negative goal difference of six, scoring none and conceding six.

Australia, Uzbekistan register victories on Matchday 3 of AFC Asian Cup 2024

Australia squared off against Uzbekistan in a Group B fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Tuesday, January 23. Martin Boyle converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time before Azizbek Turgunboev equalized for Uzbekistan in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, India took on Syria in another Group B encounter on the same day, with Omar Khirbin scoring the only goal of the match in the 76th minute.