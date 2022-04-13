Mumbai City FC's head coach hints at being adventurous for the remainder of their AFC Champions League games

Mumbai City FC are set to take on Al Jazira FC in their third group game in the AFC Champions League. The Islanders recorded a win in their last game, beating Iraqi outfit Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and are looking to try their luck for the remainder of the tournament.

Head coach Des Buckingham and defender Mandar Rao Dessai were at the press-conference ahead of their next encounter against Emirati outfit Al Jazira FC.

Speaking ahead of the game, Des seemed confident about his side's preparations. The English football coach shed light on his side's preparations and said:

"It's a game we are looking forward to. It's our third game in the space of 8 days. So it has been important for the players to get all the rest and recovery they need. But we are now in a good space. We have the majority of the squad available to us."

Al Jazira are known to be a side who enjoy possession-based football just like the Islanders. On his expectations from the encounter against the side, Des Buckingham said:

"That has been a pleasing thing to play at this level of the competition. We haven't changed the way we want to play, which is a possession-based game. We've got different ways that we want to play and we've shown that across the two games we've played."

"We did not put any pressure on the players" - Mumbai City FC head coach on his ambitions for the side's Asian campaign

The Islanders gaffer made sure that his players did not feel the heat of the competition, given it is their first time playing at this level. On this note, he said:

"We did not put any pressure on the players from the start. We said it's the first time we've been at this level of the competition. We wanted to come here and do something no team has done before."

Mumbai City FC will be keen to pursue a positive result in their upcoming fixture in a bid to explore into the unknown.

