Mumbai City FC stun Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in their final group game in the AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC locked horns with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the final group game of their AFC Champions League debut season. After suffering a catastrophic 6-0 disaster against Al-Shabab FC, the Islanders were looking to leave the tournament on a high.

Their previous meeting with the Air Force Club ended in a 2-1 win for the Islanders. The match kicked off with both teams evenly contesting each other.

The teams looked to attack each other by utilizing the flanks. As the half progressed, Mumbai City FC sat back deep defending in their own half while Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya pressed them looking to carve out an opening for the first goal.

Des Buckingham's side employed a 4-4-2 or 5-4-1 while defending, with Ahmed Jahouh switching positions based on opposition pressure.

The Air Force Club had their first shot on goal with Phurba Lachenpa getting across to block the attempt. But the rebound fell to an opposition player, who eventually failed to bring it under control and let it go for a goal kick.

Mumbai City FC attempted long passes and diagonals towards the flanks but this was ineffective for the side as their wingers were outpaced by the opposition defenders.

However, the Islanders had one effective move that was eventually saved. The attack was initiated by Vignesh on the left flank. He passed the ball to Chhangte, who found Bipin making a run higher up the pitch.

Upon reaching the opposition box, Bipin passed the ball to Vikram, who eased it off to Chhangte. But the move eventually ended in the hands of the goalkeeper. Ahmed Jahouh played a vital role in Des Buckingham's side, circulating possession throughout the field.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya's pressure could not crack Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa played a huge role in Mumbai City FC's win against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. The Islanders' custodian displayed confidence under the crossbar and resisted all attempts made by the Air Force Club.

Wilson Akakpo almost scored from a corner taken on the right side but Lachenpa made sure he was in the right place at the right time to block the attempt.

Vikram Partap Singh tried using his pace on many occasions but the winger was outmuscled most of the time. However, the young forward picked up an early booking and looked dangerous when attempting tackles.

He was taken off, to be replaced by Bradden Inman. Diego Mauricio scored a goal for Des Buckingham's side. The attack was started by Lallianzuala Chhangte on the right flank.

He dragged the defenders along with him before passing back to Bradden Inman, who took a shot on goal, which was initially saved. But the Brazilian forward made sure to tap into the rebound.

After the goal, the Islanders looked to sit back and defend their advantage while the Air Force Club continued their pursuit. However, the match ended in favor of the Islanders, who finished in the group in their debut campaign.

