The draw for the eagerly anticipated AFC Champions League group stage unfolded at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Mumbai City FC, who are the only club to participate from India, are placed in Group D and will face Al Hilal SFC, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, and Navbahor.

Al Hilal SFC are undoubtedly the favorites to win the group, owing to their unrivaled success in the competition. Nevertheless, of greater significance is the prospect of notable players like Neymar, Aleksander Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Malcom, and Ruben Neves gracing India.

Of particular note, Neymar has a huge following in India, adding to the excitement surrounding the potential showdown between Al-Hilal and Mumbai City FC.

In addition to playing against Al-Hilal, Mumbai City FC will also cross paths with Iranian club Nassaji Mazandaran and Uzbekistan's Navbahor. This undoubtedly poses a formidable challenge for the Islanders.

In this upcoming edition of the competition, Mumbai City will engage in a series of home-and-away clashes against the three other clubs.

This also marks Mumbai City's second consecutive appearance in the tournament. Their previous venture witnessed a significant milestone as they defeated the Iraqi Air Force side to become the first Indian club to secure a victory in the AFC Champions League.

Despite finishing second in the group, they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages, as they only finished fifth among the second-placed teams across the Western region of the group.

Notably, the Islanders will be the last Indian team to participate in the AFC Champions League. Starting from the next season, Indian clubs will no longer have the direct qualification privilege for the AFC Champions League.

As a result, there are tons of expectations surrounding the club, particularly considering the caliber of opponents they are set to encounter.

The draw of the AFC Champions League 2023

Western Region

Group A: Pakhtakor, Al Fayha FC, Ahal FC, Al Ain FC

Group B: Al Sadd SC, FC Nasaf, Al Faisaly, Sharjah FC

Group C: Al Ittihad Club, Sepahan SC, Air Force Club, AGMK FC

Group D: Al Hilal SFC, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC, Navbahor

Group E: Persepolis FC, Al Duhail SC, FC Istiklol, Al Nassr