AFC confirms Odisha FC's participation in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed India's participation in the inaugural edition of the AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25. Odisha FC Women will become the first club to represent the nation in the new competition next season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

"Exciting News!!! AFC confirms India’s participation in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25. India will be represented by its top-tier IWL winner @OdishaFCW."

"The new format Women’s Champions League will feature 20 nations competition, having preliminary round followed by group stage and knockout," the tweet added.

The first edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League will see 20 teams across Asia compete for the silverware. The competition comprises three stages, beginning with the preliminary round followed by the group stage and then the knockout stage.

Why have Odisha FC been selected to represent India in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25?

Odisha FC Women won the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 by finishing atop the table in the women's top-tier league in India. The win has helped the club secure a place in the upcoming AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25.

Odisha FC Women finished atop the standings with 31 points from 12 matches, having won 10, lost, and drawn one match apiece. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of 27, scoring 31 goals and conceding four.

Gokulam Kerala FC Women were also in contention for winning the recently concluded edition of the Indian Women's League. However, they finished second in the IWL 2023-24 points table with 29 points, including nine wins, two draws, and a loss.

The Kerala-based club had a goal difference of 28, having scored 33 goals and conceded five. Falling short by a couple of points, they missed out on winning the IWL 2023-24 and securing a place in the AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25.