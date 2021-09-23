AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan dealt reality check by Nasaf

ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan were given a reality check as they were demolished 6-0 by Uzbek side Nasaf in the AFC Cup 2021 Interzone Semifinal. The Mariners were already trailing 0-5 at halftime. Nasaf slowed down their onslaught in the second half to score only one more goal in the next 45 minutes.

ATK Mohun Bagan were trailing 5-0 at half-time in the AFC Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan came into the game after finishing top of Group D in the AFC Cup while Nasaf had to overcome Ahal in the Central Asian Final after finishing top of Group F in the AFC Cup.

Nasaf opened the scoring right in the 4th minute as Carl McHugh's defensive header bounced off the back of Pritam Kotal to roll into the back of the ATK Mohun Bagan goal for an own goal.

The Dragons kept causing problems for the Mariners with quick transitional play as ATK Mohun Bagan failed to stitch three straight passes. The absence of Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan at the back was visible as Antonio Lopez Habas' side struggled to clear their lines.

Sukhrob Nasrullaev delivered a perfectly placed low ball from the left flank to find Khuisain Norchaev in the box who tapped it home with ease from close range to make it 2-0 in the 17th minute.

Nasaf struck for the third time in the 21st minute and it was Norchaev yet again with a poacher's finish after Nasrullaev found him with a low cross for the second time in four minutes.

Norchaev scored three goals against ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup.

Norchaev got his third of the night to become the first player to score three goals in a single game against any Antonio Lopez Habas side. Akmal Mozgovoy found Norchaev with a cross and the latter was never going to miss it as Nasaf led 4-0 in 31 minutes.

Things almost got worse as ATK Mohun Bagan gave away a penalty in the 41st minute as Bakhraom Abdurakhimov was brought down inside the box. However, Oybek Bozorov hit the woodwork from the spot and Amrinder Singh collected the rebound to a sigh of relief for Habas as the scoreline stayed 4-0 in the AFC Cup.

Nasaf made it 5-0 just before half-time when Dilshod Saitov's low cross found Bozorov who redeemed himself with a striker's finish.

The home side started the second half a tad bit slower and took their time to play with ease. ATK Mohun Bagan barely managed to get the ball at their feet and were forced to defend well inside their own half.

Also Read

Nasaf created some scoring chances throughout the second half with Andrija Kaluderovic and Sardor Sadullaev failing to score. It was 6-0 in the 71st minute as Marko Stanojevic made a brilliant through pass to find substitute Doniyorjon Nazrullaev on the run. Nazruallaev found the back of the net with a sublime finish past Amrinder on goal.

Nasaf will now face Lee Man FC (Hong Kong) in the AFC Cup Inter Zone Final while ATK Mohun Bagan pack their bags and take the flight back to India to prepare for ISL 2021-22.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee