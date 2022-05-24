AFC Cup 2022: Clinical ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for knockouts with comprehensive victory against Maziya FC

Recovering from a devastating start to the AFC Cup campaign, ATK Mohun Bagan have topped Group D and secured a place in the knock-out stage with a statement 5-2 victory over Maziya FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Cheered on by the home supporters, the Mariners stormed past the Maldivian club thanks to a brace from Joni Kauko and a goal each from Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh, and Subhasish Bose.

With Gokulam Kerala FC losing their Matchday 3 encounter against Bashundhara Kings, the equation was simple for ATK Mohun Bagan: win against Maziya FC and secure a spot in the AFC Cup inter-zone playoff semi-final.

Meanwhile, the result of the previous game already ensured that the Maldivian club were eliminated from the tournament and had very little to fight for, except pride.

The Mariners started out the game on the front foot. Roy Krishna tested Maziya custodian Kiran Limbu with a right-footed shot early on but it was saved with ease. The Maldivian club stuck to their ideology and tried to play out from the back, building up slowly.

Initially, Spanish midfielder Tana turned out to be the main threat for the hosts as his shot from outside the box needed a block from Sandesh Jhingan.

The Green Boys had another opportunity in the 16th minute, this time through Hamza Mohamed, to pull ahead. However, his shot from the left of the box missed the target.

Aside from those scarce breaks for Maziya, ATKMB continued to dominate possession and control the tempo of the game. Deepak Tangri had an opportunity in the 26th minute from the centre of the box but his effort flew wide.

The Mariners continued their press and seconds later, Joni Kauko won the ball off a goal-kick, took two touches to get inside the box and buried his effort into the far right corner.

The Green and Maroon Brigade had drawn first blood in a must-win game. The goal gave ATK Mohun Bagan immense confidence while Maziya looked bereft of it. Mariners talisman Roy Krishna had another opportunity in the 34th minute but Hassan Shifaz did enough to put him off.

Three minutes later, ATK Mohun Bagan struck again through Kauko. The Finnish midfielder, set up by a headed flick from Manvir Singh, darted into the box and unleashed a venomous strike. Maziya glovesman Limbu got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out.

The Mariners looked all set to go into the half-time whistle with a two-goal lead when Tangri gave the ball away in midfield. Cornelius Stewart got on top of the misplaced pass and darted down the pitch before playing Tana through. The Spaniard eased the ball past shot-stopper Arsh Answer Shaikh to cut the deficit in half.

ATK Mohun Bagan stamp their authority over Maziya FC in the second half

Not much changed after the break, as a late goal in the first half reignited ATK Mohun Bagan's desperation. Fijian international Krishna set up Manvir Singh early on but the Indian forward failed to keep his shot on target. Head coach Juan Ferrando urged his men forward from the sidelines.

Finally, in the 56th minute, ATK Mohun Bagan restored their two-goal lead through Roy Krishna. Full-back Subhasish Bose found the former A-League star unmarked at the far post and Krishna tapped it home without flinching.

With that third goal, the floodgates seemed to open for Maziya FC. The Green and Maroon Brigade added a fourth in just two minutes through Bose this time. The full-back sneaked into the near post and guided a poorly-hit free kick from Colaco into the back of the net.

The Maldivian club looked out of their depth as the Mariners continued their charge. In the 65th minute, Kauko, who was pulling the strings brilliantly in midfield, put Liston through down the left flank. However, the young winger's lob narrowly missed the framework.

But six minutes later, a deflected cross from Krishna found substitute Carl McHugh just outside the opposition box. The Irishman evaded his marker with a dummy and then pulled the trigger. However, his shot took a wicked deflection and ended in the back of the net.

Maziya pulled a goal back almost immediately through Tana, who bagged a brace on the night. But it was too little too late for the Green Boys. ATK Mohun Bagan continued to create multiple opportunities and could have added three or four more goals to their tally.

David Williams was narrowly caught offside after he put the ball in the net, Colaco scuffed a gilt-edge opportunity and Roy Krishna hit the post before the referee blew the whistle.

After a disappointing start to the AFC Cup campaign, the Mariners have now qualified for the inter-zone playoff semi-finals.

