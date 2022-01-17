Gokulam Kerala FC place in Group D of the AFC Cup 2022

Gokulam Kerala FC have been placed in Group D for their AFC Cup 2022 campaign. The Malabarians have been placed alongside Bangladesh Champions Basundhara Kings and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club from the Maldives. The fourth spot in the group will be handed to the winner of the play-offs.

The Malabarins won the I-League in the 2020-21 season with 29 points against their name. They won nine of their matches while drawing two and losing four on their path to ultimate glory. The side, led by Vincenzo Alberto Annese, scored a total of 31 goals during the 2020-21 edition of the tournament.

On learning about his opponents during their Asian campaign, Vincenzo said:

"It is a difficult group because both the teams are experienced and have been playing the championship for long. But we are Gokulam and our spirit is that we are not afraid of anyone."

The Basundhara Kings, who won the Bangladesh Premier League, will accompany the Malabarians in Group D. The Bangladeshi outfit led the table with 65 points from 24 fixtures, winning a total of 21 games and scoring 60 goals in their domestic competition.

Maziya Sports and Recreation Club will be joining the two sides in the group as well. The Dhivehi Premier League champions finished the competition with 34 points from 14 fixtures, winning a total of 10 games and netting 34 goals.

Gokulam Kerala FC continuing their preparations

The current I-League, which was being held in Kolkata, has been suspended temporarily after a lapse in the tournament's bio-secure bubble. The Malabarians have flown back to Kozhikode to continue their preparations for when the season resumes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Recent signing Luka Majcen has also joined the side in preparation for the upcoming campaign. The Malabarians are yet to learn about the fourth side in their group for the Asian competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar