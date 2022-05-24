AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala FC's run comes to an end with loss against Bashundhara Kings

Bangladeshi heavyweights Bashundhara Kings edged past Gokulam Kerala FC in a 2-1 victory on Monday to keep their AFC Cup 2022 knockout hopes alive. Meanwhile, the loss at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Tuesday means the Malabarians have been eliminated from the group stage of the Asian competition.

The star of the night was Bashundhara's winger Robinho, who dismantled Vincenzo Alberto Annese's defensive unit.

Coming into the encounter, the equation was simple for both sides - win and they could keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive.

Right from the get-go, the Bangladeshi Giants dominated the proceedings. Their Brazilian talisman Robinho dazzled from the first whistle as he tested Gokulam Kerala custodian Rakshit Dagar right away in the fourth minute.

The 26-year-old winger cut in on his favored right but his stinging shot was deflected wide by a defensive body. Seconds later, Bashundhara Kings had another opportunity through Rimon Hossain but his right-footed shot flew just wide of the target.

Gokulam Kerala responded right away to show they were not just going to be pushed around. Jithin MS made a darting run into the box and was expertly fed by Emil Benny from deep. The I-League midfielder of the 2021-22 season was presented with a gilt-edge opportunity inside the box but failed to keep his shot on target.

From thereon, it was all Bashundhara Kings in the first half. More specifically, all Robinho. The Brazilian created another opportunity out of thin air in the 27th minute.

With regular full-back Abdul Hakku suspended for the fixture, Robinho created havoc down the left flank. He danced past a couple of Gokulam Kerala defenders and pulled the trigger, aiming at the near post. But Dagar was up to the task as he parried the ball.

Nine minutes later, the Kings finally got their reward. The Brazilian winger, with no one closing him down, set off on a signature mazy run and whipped a curling right-footed shot into the far post. Even a flying Rakshit Dagar couldn't keep his effort out as the club from Dhaka drew first blood.

The rest of the first 45 minutes followed a similar pattern, with Bashundhara Kings having a couple of half-chances through Miguel Figueira and Robinho.

After the half-time break, not much changed for Gokulam Kerala as the Kings continued to work their pressure. While the Calicut-based club tried to slow down the tempo by conceding fouls, Bashundhara just kept feeding Robinho and hoping for him to do the magic. And he did yet again.

In the 54th minute, the Brazilian winger overwhelmed Rishad PP, who was playing as a makeshift full-back and drilled in an inch-perfect cross for Nuha Marong. The Gambian striker, unmarked, made no mistake from point-blank range as he doubled his team's lead.

With about half an hour or so left on the clock, Gokulam were in massive trouble as they needed at least three goals to stay alive in the competition. After a bright start to their campaign, Gokulam Kerala’s campaign seemed to have ended without a fight.

In the 75th minute, they found a lifeline through Jourdain Fletcher. Mohammed Jassim sent in a cross from the right and Luka Majcen spotted the Jamaican forward making a run inside the box from deep. The Slovene international left the ball and Fletcher thumped the ball home to cut the deficit into half.

Before the final whistle, Fletcher threatened to restore parity with an absolute pile-driver from a freekick from deep. Bashundhara custodian Anisur Rahman Zico stepped in with a finger-tip save to keep his side's lead intact.

As the referee blew the final whistle, Gokulam's journey in their maiden AFC Cup campaign came to an unceremonious end. With the victory, Bashundhara will now be transfixed on the clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Maziya FC later in the day.

A win for the Maldivian club would send the Kings through to the inter-zone playoff semi-finals.

