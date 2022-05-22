AFC Cup 2022: Maziya FC keeps their hopes alive with a gritty victory against Gokulam Kerala FC

Maziya Sports & Recreation needed a victory over Gokulam Kerala FC to keep their hopes alive in the AFC Cup 2022. The Maldivian club, thriving under pressure, registered a 1-0 victory over the I-League champions at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Saturday.

After the second round of fixtures, all four clubs are now tied at three points. Maziya had suffered a 0-1 defeat in the opening fixture against Bashundhara Kings.

Meanwhile, the Malabarians came into the game after thumping ISL heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan. But Gokulam were left stunned on Saturday evening by an inspired Maziya side.

Right from the first whistle, the I-League champions were on the back foot. In the 10th minute, Hussain Nihan had a half-chance to put Maziya ahead, however, he slashed his volley wide. Minutes later, Cornelius Stewart missed another opportunity to pull ahead as he failed to keep his attempt on target.

Maziya kept throwing all their punches and came closest in the dying moments of the first half. But Gokulam Kerala’s Alex Saji stepped in with a crucial last-ditch interception to maintain parity. Maziya had 12 shots in the first half, compared to Gokulam's three.

Cornelius Stewart's second-half goal gives Maziya FC a crucial victory over Gokulam Kerala

Head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese tried to replenish Gokulam's lineup with some much-needed substitutions, but the Maldives-based club continued their domination.

Finally, in the 50th minute, Maziya were rewarded for their dominance as they scored through Stewart. Spanish midfielder Tana played the striker through and Stewart found the net from inside the box with the aid of a deflection.

Gokulam Kerala tried to regain some lost pride with half-hearted attempts from Saji and Abdul Hakku, but Maziya's backline flaunted their composure throughout the 90+ minutes.

The visitors came very close to doubling their lead when Tana’s long-range free-kick hit the crossbar right before the 80-minute mark. Maziya continued to trouble the out-of-breath Gokulam defense till the final whistle.

Next in the crucial third round of fixtures, Gokulam will face Bashundhara Kings while Maziya will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan.

