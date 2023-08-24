AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG drawn in Group D alongside Bashundhara Kings and Maziya S & RC

The draw of the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stages took place on Thursday, August 24, with Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant being clubbed alongside Bashundhara Kings and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in Group D.

A total of 36 participating clubs were drawn into nine groups of four teams each according to their respective zones. With only four teams in the south zone, the draw was pretty straightforward for the two Indian clubs.

The Kalinga Warriors marched to their maiden silverware last season, winning the Super Cup and in turn securing a spot in the second-tier continental club competition. Meanwhile, the Mariners earned a berth in the playoffs for the tournament after clinching the Indian Super League (ISL) title in the 2022-23 season. In the two play-off encounters, Juan Ferrando's men had to defeat Nepal’s Machhindra FC (3-1) and Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka (3-1).

The last time Mohun Bagan SG, then known as ATK Mohun Bagan, crossed paths with Basundhara Kings was in the competition last season, where they hammered them 4-0, before dishing out a 5-2 rollover to Maziya. Given their previous record against their fellow group-stage opponents, the Green and Maroon Brigade will be plenty confident.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, for the Juggernauts this will be their first appearance at the continental level and they will be hoping to represent the country's football with pride.

Full groupings for the AFC Cup 2023-24 Group Stage

West

Group A: Al Ahed FC (LBN), Al Futuwa (SYR), Jabal Al Mukaber Club (PLE), Al Nahda (OMA)

Group B: Al Wehdat (JOR), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Kahrbaa SC (IRQ), Al Ittihad Al-Ahli of Aleppo (SYR)

Group C: Al Zawraa (IRQ), Al Riffa (BHR), Nejmeh SC (LBN), Al Arabi (KUW)

South

Group D: Odisha FC (IND), Bashundhara Kings (BAN), Maziya Sports & Recreation Club (MDV), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND)

Central

Group E: FC Ravshan (TJK), Altyn Asyr FC (TKM), FC Abdysh-Ata (KGZ), FC Merw (TKM)

ASEAN

Group F: Dynamic Herb Cebu FC (PHI), Macarthur FC (AUS), Shan United (MYA), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM)

Group G: Terengganu FC (MAS), Bali United (IDN), Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), Central Coast Mariners (AUS)

Group H: Haiphong FC (VIE), Hougang United (SGP), Sabah FC (MAS), PSM Makassar (IDN)

East

Group I: CPK (MAC), Tainan City FC (TPE), FC Ulaanbaatar (MNG), Taichung Futuro FC (TPE)