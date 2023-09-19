AFC Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG hammer 10-man Odisha FC in group-stage clash powered by Dimi Petratos' brace

After a victorious campaign in the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have extended their momentum coming into the AFC Cup 2023 group stage.

Thanks to a brace from Dimitri Petratos, and a goal each from Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco, the Mariners ripped apart Odisha FC in Matchday 1 of the continental competition at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, September 19.

After going a man down before the half-time break, the Juggernauts looked completely out of depth and Mohun Bagan's potent attack overwhelmed them throughout the second half.

Expand Tweet

Building up to the tie, both Sergio Lobera and Juan Ferrando fielded a full-strength lineup for the clash. However, the major surprise for the Mariners was the absence of Jason Cummings.

The Kolkata giants had a cautious start to the night, building up comfortably for most parts. However, in the 14th minute itself, a loose pass at the back almost ruined the composed start from Mohun Bagan as Roy Krishna capitalized on the opportunity and tucked the ball home. However, the linesman saved the Mariners' blushes with a raised flag indicating offside.

The Juggernauts were relying on counter but Mohun Bagan's one-touch passing carved open the defense on multiple occasions. A quick one-two between Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous inside the opposition box created a gilt-edged opportunity for the Mariners. But the Moroccan midfielder's volleyed effort thumped into the side-netting.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC turned up the gear after their mellow start as the pressing visibly intensified. For a moment, Lobera's men were all over the opposition, before a rash challenge from Mourtada Fall earned the Senegalese center-back his second yellow of the night in the 43rd minute.

In a bizarre turn of events, the Kalinga Warriors were now a man down and had a freekick from Dimitri Petratos to deal with. The Australian forward's curling effort was just shy of the opposition goal frame.

Before the half-time whistle, Sahal Abdul Samad had another opportunity to break the deadlock, but the Odisha defense stood firm. With complete domination in terms of possession and now with a man advantage, Ferrando was unsurprisingly the happier of the two coaches.

Mohun Bagan SG utilize their man advantage to humble Odisha FC

Smelling blood, Mohun Bagan SG came out after the break hungry to secure the lead and they didn't disappoint.

Just moments after kick-off, Hugo Boumous initiated a lethal attack and Sahal Abdul Samad planted the ball into the top corner with an absolute piledriver. The Mariners had bagged the elusive opener but they weren't done yet.

Expand Tweet

Juan Ferrando brought on Jason Cummings to extend the pressure on the Odisha FC backline but it Brendan Hamill who tucked the ball into the net in the 55th minute. But the referee blew the whistle to signal offside and keep the scoreline at 0-1.

Although it didn't take long for the Mariners to double their lead as 13 minutes later a long-range strike from Sahal forced a save from Amrinder Singh and Dimitri Petratos was perfectly positioned to bury the rebound.

Despite ample of substitutions from the Juggernauts, Lobera's men couldn't alter the proceedings as another delicious cross from Manvir Singh allowed substitute Liston Colaco to add their third goal of the night.

The former FC Goa winger continued to wreck havoc down the left flank while the Durand Cup 2023 winners made it 4-0 thanks to an inch-perfect chip from Petratos.

Expand Tweet

As the match spiralled into the final few minutes of the second half, Mohun Bagan were more than happy to maintain possession and see the game out.

Odisha FC, despite the ambition, couldn't really oppose the plans of Juan Ferrando's men. Up next, the Mariners will face Maziya in the AFC Cup in October, while the Juggernauts have to overcome the challenge presented by Bashundhara Kings.