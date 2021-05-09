AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das & SK Sahil test positive for COVID-19

ATK Mohun Bagan footballers Prabir Das and SK Sahil have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their club's AFC Cup campaign, which was supposed to begin on May 14.

All players underwent COVID tests on Friday in Kolkata before their scheduled flight to the Maldives on Monday.

The results saw defender Prabir Das, midfielder SK Sahil and a third unnamed player test positive for the virus, as per PTI. All other players returned with negative tests.

“Yes, Prabir Das and Sahil have tested positive and so they will be left out. All others have negative results,” a source in the ATK Mohun Bagan team told PTI.

ATK Mohun Bagan not traveling to Maldives as AFC Cup South games postponed

ATK Mohun Bagan. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan won't travel to the Maldives now after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the postponement of the AFC Cup (South) group stage matches. The matches will not be held in Mali between May 14 - 21.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, were asked to leave the Maldives after three of their members reportedly breached strict guidelines.

Parth Jindal apologized for the unacceptable behavior and ensured that strict action will be taken against those who went against the protocols.

On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 9, 2021

All the other clubs that have reached the country will leave for their homes adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

"Participating clubs who have traveled to Maldives will be required to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country," the AFC statement read.

"At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements."

ATK Mohun Bagan were drawn in Group D of the AFC Cup alongside Maldivian Football Club Maziya S&RC, Bangladesh club Bashundhara Kings and a third team, which was to be confirmed post the qualifier match.